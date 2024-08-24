HOW BLACK FEMALE POLITICIANS SHAPED AMERICAN POLITICS

By Sharon C. Jenkins

The journey of famous black female politicians in American history is a testament to perseverance and progress. Their stories are filled with groundbreaking achievements and historic firsts that have shaped the political landscape. These trailblazers have over-come significant barriers, paving the way for future generations of leaders and leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s democratic process.

As you explore this article, you’ll learn about the remarkable contributions of black female politicians who have made waves in Congress, the Senate, and civil rights activism. From Shirley Chisholm’s pioneering role as the first African American woman elected to Congress to Kamala Harris’s ascent to the Vice Presidency, these women have challenged norms and expanded the possibilities for representation in American politics. Their stories offer insights into the ongoing struggle for equality and the power of determination in the face of adversity.

Pioneers in Congress: Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan

Shirley Chisholm’s Groundbreaking Career

You can trace Shirley Chisholm’s ground-breaking political journey back to 1968 when she became the first African American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Us-ing the motto “unbought and unbossed,” which was also the title of her 1970 autobiography, Chisholm campaigned for New York’s 12th congressional district and won. Her victory marked a historic first, paving the way for greater representation of women and minorities in Congress.

Chisholm’s activism began earlier in the 1950s when she campaigned for Lewis Flagg Jr. to become Brooklyn’s first Black judge, leading to her involvement in the Belford-Stuyvesant Political League that fought for civil rights. With a master’s degree in elementary education from Columbia University, she advocated for is-sues like early childhood education and support for working mothers. During her time in Congress from 1969 to 1983, Chisholm co-founded influential organizations like the National Women’s Political Caucus and the National Congress of Black Women. She championed racial and gender equality, expanding the food stamp program and establishing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. In 1974, her efforts led to the passage of a minimum wage law that included domestic workers. Perhaps her most significant achievement was her 1972 presidential campaign when she became the first African American from a major political party and the first Democratic woman to run for president. De-spite facing discrimination and an underfunded campaign, Chisholm entered 12 primaries and secured 152 delegates’ votes (10% of the total).

Barbara Jordan’s Impact on Texas and National Politics

Barbara Jordan’s political career was equally trailblazing. In 1966, she became the first African American elected to the Texas Senate since 1883 and the first Black woman elected to that body. Her victory fol-lowed the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which enabled greater Black voter participation. In 1972, Jordan made history again as the first African American woman elected to Congress from the South since 1898. While in Congress, she served on the influential Judiciary Committee and delivered the opening statement during the impeachment process against President Nixon, eloquently defending constitutional principles. Jordan sponsored legislation in 1975 that expanded the Voting Rights Act’s protections to Latinx, Native, and Asian Americans.

The following year, she became the first African American woman to deliver the keynote ad-dress at the Democratic National Convention. Their Influence On Future Generations The pioneering journeys of Chisholm and Jordan opened doors for generations of Black female politicians to come. Chisholm’s presidential bid inspired many, including young activists who followed the “Chisholm Trail.” Jordan’s powerful speeches, like her 1976 convention address noting her presence as “evidence that the American dream need not forever be deferred,” gave hope to millions. Their tireless efforts to promote civil rights, gender equality, and minority representation in the halls of power left an indelible legacy. As Chisholm said, she wanted “to be remembered as a woman…who dared to be a catalyst of change.” Undoubtedly, both Chisholm and Jordan were catalysts who shaped American politics profoundly.

Breaking Barriers in the Senate: Carol Moseley Braun and Kamala Harris

Carol Moseley Braun: The First Black Woman Senator

In 1992, Carol Moseley Braun made history by becoming the first African American woman elected to the United States Senate, representing Illinois as a Democrat. Her victory marked several ground-breaking achievements she was the first female senator from Illinois, the first African American woman senator, and the first African American Democratic senator. Moseley Braun’s election came aft er she defeated the incumbent Democratic senator Alan Dixon in the primaries, a feat that made her the first woman to defeat an incumbent U.S. Sena-tor for a major party’s nomination. Moseley Braun’s path to the Senate began with her roles as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Illinois State Representative. Her decision to run for the Senate was inspired by Dixon’s vote to confirm Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court despite allegations of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. Moseley Braun’s historic win in 1992 was part of the

“Year of the Woman,” when a record number of women were elected to Congress. During her tenure from 1993 to 1999, Moseley Braun was the sole African American in the Senate. She made head-lines in 1993 by convincing the Senate Judiciary Committee not to renew a patent containing the Confederate flag for the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Moseley Braun also became the first woman to serve on the influential Senate Finance Committee.

Kamala Harris:

From Senator to Vice President

Kamala Harris followed in Moseley Braun’s footsteps by becoming the second Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016, representing California. She was also the first South Asian American senator. As a senator, Harris served on key committees like the Judiciary, Intelligence, and Homeland Security committees. Harris’s legislative achievements included bills related to criminal justice reform, immigration, and healthcare. She questioned two Supreme Court nominees during her time on the Judiciary Committee. Harris also worked on securing American elections while serving on the Senate Intelligence Committee. In 2020, Harris made history again by becoming the first female, first Black, and first South Asian American Vice President of the United States. As Vice President, she has focused on issues like reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, voting rights, and environmental protection. Harris has also represented the nation abroad, traveling to over 19 countries and meeting with over 150 world leaders to strengthen global alliances.

Their Legislative Achievements and Policy Focuses

Both Moseley Braun and Harris championed progressive causes during their Senate tenures. Moseley Braun was strongly pro-choice, voting against abortion restrictions and the death penalty while supporting gun control measures. She also sponsored education bills. As Vice President, Harris has been a key partner to President Biden in achieving major legislative victories. Th is includes the Inflation Reduction Act, which represents the largest investment in tackling the climate crisis. Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to secure its passage, set-ting a new record for the most tie-breaking votes by a Vice President. Together, Biden and Harris have invested in job creation, small business support, lowering prescription drug costs, improving maternal health, and enacting the first significant gun safety law in decades. They also formed a bipartisan coalition to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure like removing lead pipes, improving public transit, and expanding high-speed internet access.

Civil Rights Activists Turned Politicians: Fannie Lou Hamer

Hamer’s Fight for Voting Rights

Like many African Americans living under Jim Crow laws in the South, Fannie Lou Hamer was unaware she had voting rights until 1962. Th at year, she attended a meeting organized by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), where she learned about her ability to vote and transform American society through political participation. In August 1962, Hamer traveled with 17 other civil rights activists from her