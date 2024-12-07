HOUSTON TIRZSARE $1BILLION IN DEBT

Home

in Financial Management By: Bill King As of last year, Houston's tax increment reinvest- ment zones (TIRZs) had just under $1 billion in combined liabilities. The lion's share of these liabilities is slightly over $80 million in bonds secured by the TIRZs, pledging their future property tax receipts. The balance of the liabilities is a potpourri of obligations, running from trade account payables to agreements to reimburse developers for improvements they have constructed. To put the $800 million of bonds issued by the TIRZs in some perspective, as of last year, the City of Houston only had about twice that amount ($1.723 billion) outstanding for all of its public improvement bonds. In other words, the TIRZs have issued a third of the total amount of bonds the City has borrowed for public infrastructure work. Just three of the TIRZs (Uptown, Midtown, and Main Street) account for over half the TIRZ bond debt. The recent research from Baker Institute shows that the median income in these three TIRZs was at least 50% higher than the City's median income. The Uptown TIRZ alone accounts for 36% ($296 million) of the total bond debt. Included in that $296 million is $102 million issued by the Uptown TIRZ for affordable housing. According to its audit, City Council has, incredibly, already authorized the Uptown TIRZ to issue an additional $232 million in "affordable housing" bonds. It is important to understand that the TIRZs' bonds are absolutely an obligation of the City of Houston and hence, its taxpayers. The only source of repayment of these bonds is future property tax receipts by the City, which will be transferred to the TIRZs so they can make the bond payments. Also, if any of the TIRZs are terminated, the City must assume their bond debt. That means the TIRZs have tied up well over a billion dollars in future City property tax collections to service their bond debt. Those future property tax revenues will not be available to the City to pay for police, fire, garbage pickup, etc. It will take almost $400 million of future property tax receipts just to service the bond debt run up by the Uptown TIRZ. The City Council approved all of this debt. If the City had issued these bonds directly, voter approval would have been required. This is because the legislature, in its infinite wisdom, decided that bonds issued by the TIRZs would not require voter approval, creating a loophole cities can drive a Mack truck through. Of course, City Council could ask for voter approval even though the statute does not require it. I am not going to hold my breath waiting for that to happen.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.