Houston Shows Up Big for Kids: All 64 HISD C-And D-Rated Schools Adopted Under “The Houston Promise”

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is excited to announce that every one of its 64 C- and D-rated schools has been adopted by a local business, nonprofit, church, or community organization as part of The Houston Promise, the District’s commitment to have every HISD school rated A or B by August 2027.
The initiative, launched in September, called on leaders across the city to partner directly with schools to celebrate and encourage students and teachers. Their support can include sponsoring teacher appreciation events, celebrating student achievement, hosting campus beautification projects, and small monetary donations for academic needs identified by principals.
In just a few short weeks, Houston has responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, with a few partners adopting more than one school.
“From what I’ve seen since I’ve been here, this is what Houston does. This city shows up for each other and for kids,” said HISD Superintendent Mike Miles. “The Houston Promise is not just about ratings. It’s about rallying a community around its children and ensuring every student, in every neighborhood, has access to an excellent education.”
Among those stepping forward is longtime Houston business leader, K-12 advocate, and retired H-E-B President Scott McClelland, who has personally signed on to The Houston Promise. Watch his message here.
Since 2023, HISD has more than doubled its A- and B-rated campuses and eliminated all F-rated schools. Together, with these incredible partners, the District is taking the next step toward becoming the highest-performing large urban district in the nation.
“This level of support is transformational,” said Najah Callander, HISD Deputy Chief of Community and Family Partnerships. “When the community says yes to our mission, says yes to our kids, it changes what’s possible for all students. Our partners are lifting up entire school communities, and we are deeply grateful for them signing on and stepping up.”
See the full list of Houston Promise partners below.
Achieving Community Tasks Successfully (ACTS)
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter Amigas and Friends
Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation
Camden Properties
Corebridge
David Weekley Family YMCA
Dios Habla Hoy Church (Loving Houston)
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Grace Presbyterian Church (Loving Houston)
Harris County Courts at Law Judges
Harris County Precinct 4
Houston Loves Teachers
Houston Astros
Houston Dynamo FC
Houston Rockets
Houston Texans
Independence Heights Ministers Alliance
Jim and Beverly Postl
Marty and Kathy Goossen
Midtown Worship Center
Monty & Ramirez LLP
New Faith Church
New Hope Church
New Life Tabernacle Church
NFL Alumni Group
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Rho Beta Beta Chapter
One Church at Bethel Family/Free Community Church (Loving Houston) Philly Connect
Pneuma Church (Loving Houston)
Port Houston
Possible Missions
ProUnitas
Revive Church (Loving Houston)
Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics
Sallyport Investments
Scott and Soraya McClelland
Sibme
Tackling Crime in the Red Zone
The L1 Foundation
United Healthcare
University of Houston Downtown
Veterinary Support Services at Charles River Laboratories