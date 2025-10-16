Houston Shows Up Big for Kids: All 64 HISD C-And D-Rated Schools Adopted Under “The Houston Promise”

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is excited to announce that every one of its 64 C- and D-rated schools has been adopted by a local business, nonprofit, church, or community organization as part of The Houston Promise, the District’s commitment to have every HISD school rated A or B by August 2027.

The initiative, launched in September, called on leaders across the city to partner directly with schools to celebrate and encourage students and teachers. Their support can include sponsoring teacher appreciation events, celebrating student achievement, hosting campus beautification projects, and small monetary donations for academic needs identified by principals.

In just a few short weeks, Houston has responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, with a few partners adopting more than one school.

“From what I’ve seen since I’ve been here, this is what Houston does. This city shows up for each other and for kids,” said HISD Superintendent Mike Miles. “The Houston Promise is not just about ratings. It’s about rallying a community around its children and ensuring every student, in every neighborhood, has access to an excellent education.”

Among those stepping forward is longtime Houston business leader, K-12 advocate, and retired H-E-B President Scott McClelland, who has personally signed on to The Houston Promise. Watch his message here.