Aug. 18, 2022 –Houston Independent School District has partnered with iEducate to hire 500 HISD students and alumni for fall semester tutoring positions at elementary schools throughout HISD. HISD students ages 15 and up and alumni currently in college are invited for this paid opportunity – no experience required and all majors welcome!

iEducate is a nonprofit that connects young adults who aspire to teach with students who need to learn, embedding college and high school students alongside teachers to enhance the learning of elementary students and strengthen the homegrown teacher pipeline.

“Ensuring every student has access to a world-class education in HISD means taking every opportunity to involve alumni and community members who are familiar with the road ahead,” Superintendent Millard House II said. “This partnership will expose students to successful individuals who have been in their shoes and can provide the additional supports necessary for a robust learning environment. I urge eligible students to take advantage of this exciting opportunity.”

Student tutors will work in-person and earn $14 an hour with shifts available during the school day, after school and on Saturdays. Student tutors will be paired with a certified teacher for up to 20 hours a week to help elementary students with the core subjects of English, Math and Science in grades 3-5. The program will begin in September and allow student tutors to gain valuable, hands-on teaching experience while developing new leadership skills through December 17 with the opportunity to continue in Spring 2023.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with HISD so that we can provide more classroom support for teachers and individualized learning opportunities for students,” said iEducate CEO Arun Gir. “By recruiting, training and supporting our city’s youth as tutors we are able to have real-time impact on classrooms today and invest in our city’s future educators.”

The priority application deadline is August 26, 2022. Additional bi-lingual applicants are needed and strongly encouraged to apply. Students looking to jumpstart or test-drive their teaching career can apply at http://apply.ieducateusa.org.