HIDDEN HEROES

For centuries, Black women have answered the call to serve their country, even when the same country denied them basic rights. Today, they represent one- third of all women in the armed forces, twice their representation in the general U.S. population. Their contributions are not only important to the military but also the Black community as a whole.
Black women have faced many challenges while serving in the military, from racism, sexism and unfair policies. They are a vital part of the armed forces; their contributions matter not just to the military but to the Black community, proving that Black women can excel even in the toughest environments.
During the Civil War, Harriet Tubman worked as a spy and a nurse, helping Union soldiers. Susie King Taylor was the first Black woman to write about her time as a nurse and teacher during the war. In World War II, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion became the first group of multiethnic, predominately Black women to serve overseas in Europe. They were tasked with getting mail to soldiers in a timely manner. These women worked in difficult conditions, no heat, inad- equate lighting, and they also worked seven days a week.
In 2009, President Obama recognized several 6888th veterans for their service, in 2022 the U.S. House of Representatives voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the women of the Central Postal Directory Battalion. Black Women are leaders and role models in every branch of the military. Charlotte Webster, a veteran who served 20 years as a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic, said she wanted to set an example, “I stayed in that field because I didn’t see other women, and I wanted to lead.” Webster didn’t plan on join- ing the military, at least not at first. “My dad told me ‘Once you graduate, I want you out of the house,’” she said. A high school junior at the time, she approached an Army recruiter and started preparing for military service.
Black women in the military have had to navigate challeng- es unique to their identity. Recent changes, like more inclu- sive hairstyle policies, reflect a growing acknowledgement of their needs. Webster remembers how earlier polices were different. “We were required to wear wool berets, which were rough on our hair,” she said. “Now, I see women sewing silk into the lining to protect their hair, and I think it’s great the regulations have become more flexible.”
The visibility of Black women in leadership roles have grown over the years. Marcelite J. Harris became the first Black woman general in the U.S. Air Force, and Michele S. Jones became the first woman to serve as Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve. “I see Black women leading entire units, not just squads or platoons like I did. It’s become the norm,” Webster said.
These advancements not only showcase their capabilities but also inspire younger generations to envision themselves in positions of power. This representation challenges stereotypes and shows that Black women can excel in any role. In 2021, Lt. Gen Nadja West, a retired three-star general, became the highest-ranking Black woman in U.S. Army history. West was also the first Black Army Surgeon General, first Black woman active duty major general, and the first Black woman major general in army medicine.
Black women’s military contributions extend far beyond the battlefield. They bring leadership, diversity, and a commitment to inclusion. Their service also challenges false narratives about Black women, proving their capability and dedication to serving their country. “I see Black women in the ranks of being officers, leading entire units into combat. Things that were unheard of before; we’ve come a long way” Webster said.
It is important for citizens to recognize the contributions for those who have served. “Just a simple thank-you on Veterans Day means so much,” Webster said. “It’s nice to see people acknowledge our service without assuming we’re all broken by it.” Young Black women should not be completely opposed to joining the military, there are many benefits to develop lifelong skills, build community, and thrive as a leader. For those considering the military, Webster offers advice, “Do your due diligence. As long as that’s what you want and it’s not somebody pushing you to do it. Talk to people who’ve served, both those with positive and negative experiences before making a decision.”
The contributions of Black women in the military represent more than service, they symbolize resilience during adversity. ThThey have fought battles both on and off the fifield, breaking barriers that once seemed unbreakable. By telling their stories and remembering their contributions, their legacy is honored and serves as a reminder to the world that Black women have always been a vital part of America’s history.