HIDDEN HEROES

in National For centuries, Black women have answered the call to serve their country, even when the same country denied them basic rights. Today, they represent one- third of all women in the armed forces, twice their representation in the general U.S. population. Their contributions are not only important to the military but also the Black community as a whole. Black women have faced many challenges while serving in the military, from racism, sexism and unfair policies. They are a vital part of the armed forces; their contributions matter not just to the military but to the Black community, proving that Black women can excel even in the toughest environments. During the Civil War, Harriet Tubman worked as a spy and a nurse, helping Union soldiers. Susie King Taylor was the first Black woman to write about her time as a nurse and teacher during the war. In World War II, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion became the first group of multiethnic, predominately Black women to serve overseas in Europe. They were tasked with getting mail to soldiers in a timely manner. These women worked in difficult conditions, no heat, inad- equate lighting, and they also worked seven days a week. In 2009, President Obama recognized several 6888th veterans for their service, in 2022 the U.S. House of Representatives voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the women of the Central Postal Directory Battalion. Black Women are leaders and role models in every branch of the military. Charlotte Webster, a veteran who served 20 years as a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic, said she wanted to set an example, “I stayed in that field because I didn’t see other women, and I wanted to lead.” Webster didn’t plan on join- ing the military, at least not at first. “My dad told me ‘Once you graduate, I want you out of the house,’” she said. A high school junior at the time, she approached an Army recruiter and started preparing for military service. Black women in the military have had to navigate challeng- es unique to their identity. Recent changes, like more inclu- sive hairstyle policies, reflect a growing acknowledgement of their needs. Webster remembers how earlier polices were different. “We were required to wear wool berets, which were rough on our hair,” she said. “Now, I see women sewing silk into the lining to protect their hair, and I think it’s great the regulations have become more flexible.” The visibility of Black women in leadership roles have grown over the years. Marcelite J. Harris became the first Black woman general in the U.S. Air Force, and Michele S. Jones became the first woman to serve as Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve. “I see Black women leading entire units, not just squads or platoons like I did. It’s become the norm,” Webster said. These advancements not only showcase their capabilities but also inspire younger generations to envision themselves in positions of power. This representation challenges stereotypes and shows that Black women can excel in any role. In 2021, Lt. Gen Nadja West, a retired three-star general, became the highest-ranking Black woman in U.S. Army history. West was also the first Black Army Surgeon General, first Black woman active duty major general, and the first Black woman major general in army medicine. Black women’s military contributions extend far beyond the battlefield. They bring leadership, diversity, and a commitment to inclusion. Their service also challenges false narratives about Black women, proving their capability and dedication to serving their country. “I see Black women in the ranks of being officers, leading entire units into combat. Things that were unheard of before; we’ve come a long way” Webster said. It is important for citizens to recognize the contributions for those who have served. “Just a simple thank-you on Veterans Day means so much,” Webster said. “It’s nice to see people acknowledge our service without assuming we’re all broken by it.” Young Black women should not be completely opposed to joining the military, there are many benefits to develop lifelong skills, build community, and thrive as a leader. For those considering the military, Webster offers advice, “Do your due diligence. As long as that’s what you want and it’s not somebody pushing you to do it. Talk to people who’ve served, both those with positive and negative experiences before making a decision.” The contributions of Black women in the military represent more than service, they symbolize resilience during adversity. ThThey have fought battles both on and off the fifield, breaking barriers that once seemed unbreakable. Latest Articles
Two Black Women Make History in the U.S. Senate
SMALL BUSINESS MARKETING TIPS FOR 2025
BILLIONAIRE AUTOCRATIC GOVERNANCE

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.