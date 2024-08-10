HER HAIR IS HER CROWNING GLORY

Simone Arianne Biles Owens has earned 37 Olympic and World Championship medals and counting. She is the most decorated gymnast in history, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.
She’s been pictured on cereal boxes; her name is on athletic wear; she has signature gymnastic routines named aft er her. She’s a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, a paid spokes-person for many nation-al brands. Ms. Biles is a recent bride, a college graduate, a victorious survivor of multiple traumas … and people are preoccupied with her hair?! In gymnastics, uniformity in appearance is expected. Most female athletes seem to con form to glossy ponytails, a style that can be onerous for Blacks to create. According to the 2020 – 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Program, hair must be “secured away from the face so as to not obscure her vision of the apparatus.”
From the instant she was recognized as a legendary star, to her wedding photos, she has been excoriated by many other Black women for her untamed edges, reinforcing the assumption that her kinky hair didn’t conform to European beauty standards. Aft er practicing outside for hours as an honorary cheerleader for the Houston Texans, she was spied exhausted and sweltering, her hair slightly askew. Th e public censure was immediate and severe. “Gonna hold your hand when I say this … next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.” She shouldn’t have to care. As a child, Simone’s mother was frequently incarcerated for drug and alcohol abuse. She and her sister were rescued from foster care and adopted by their maternal grandparents. While other little girls were experimenting with hair techniques and studying beauty and fashion magazines Simone was perfecting floor, beam, and vaulting performances. Even with the authority of the CROWN Act, which makes it illegal to discriminate against a person’s hair texture or style, Black people continue to face daily-criticism of their tightly crinkled hair. Even the “natural hair” movement has focused on stretching out hair and defying coils and crimps by transforming them into something that looks less natural. Th e propaganda being received by Black consumers is that the kinkier and shorter your hair is, the less magnificent it is.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.