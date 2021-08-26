Help the Helper

Spread the love

















Nothing is impossible for God, because if God is carrying you on his back then why drag your feet in sin. God is an ever-present help, and if He does not come when you think that you need him the most, He is always on time. God is an on-time God, not a sometime God. Martha asked, “Jesus if you had been here, then my brother, Lazarus, would not have died.” Jesus spiritually comforted Martha by declaring: “Thy brother shall rise again”. Martha replied, “I know that he shall rise again in the resurrection at the last day.” Then, Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection, and the life, he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?” Jesus said, “Lazarus Come Forth”!

Without rules and laws human beings are only another form of animal life. God is the answer, not man or guns, harsh words, evil deeds, violence, Christian Right Evangelicals, Politicians or White Nationalists. What every human being needs is to know and have a personal-relationship with the Lawgiver: GOD. Even when human beings sin against God, self and others, God makes provisions for the forgiveness of their sins and the healing their land: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” For over twenty years America helped Afghanistan attempt to overcome the leadership influences of the Taliban on their society, and it was all to no avail. Hence, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3: 3). Sin separates individuals from God as well as from each other.

God desires US to have things when we are ready to receive them. Thus, individuals must have a personal relationship with God, in order to be blessed by God. God is life, and: “Whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith. Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God.”

The Terrorists who attacked the Capitol on January 6th, 2021 desired to overthrow democracy, which in turn, is based upon voting rights, and institute dictatorial autocratic rule based upon a BIG LIE. Thank Almighty God that democracy prevailed. It is praying time in America, because prayer is our hope and only approach to God: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” America, in every area of life whether it is foreign affairs or domestic policy decision making, we must learn spiritual discernment, because our fervent desire and prayer must always be to Help the Helper by not dragging one’s feet, because: “Our soul waiteth for the Lord: he is our help and our shield.” “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.” (Ephesians 3: 20-21).