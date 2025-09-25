Harris Health Moves Forward Proposal to Acquire Park Land for Expansion of Ben Taub Hospital

The Harris Health Board of Trustees unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the acquisition of land to support the critically needed expansion of Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital.

Ben Taub Hospital has been consistently operating at and beyond its 402-bed capacity, and the need for its healthcare services is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming months. With cuts to federal Medicaid funding and insurance subsidies for lower-income individuals who purchase insurance through the Marketplace, thousands more Texans will lose coverage and their access to healthcare. Additionally, due to Harris County’s current and projected population growth, the hospital expects demand to grow by as much as 18,000 emergency visits over the next 10 years, requiring additional bed capacity.

The $410 million expansion project to add approximately 100 critically needed patient rooms to the hospital is funded by Harris Health’s $2.5 billion bond that was overwhelmingly approved by Harris County voters in 2023.

The Board authorized the administration and legal counsel of Harris Health to take all necessary actions to pursue the purchase of three parcels of land within Hermann Park but separated from it by Cambridge Street and consisting of approximately 8.9 acres by eminent domain, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 26, Texas Parks and Wildlife Code and in accordance with Section 281.050 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and all other applicable legal requirements.

“I am thankful our board has taken this important first step to move the discussion forward to support the future of public healthcare in our community,” says Harris Health President and CEO, Esmaeil Porsa, MD. “At the same time, I want to be clear that this is only the beginning of a lengthy multi-step process, which will include notification of all property interest holders, including all holders of a reversionary interest in these parcels, according to statutory requirements. And, as required by Texas law, all interest holders will be paid the fair market value of their interests, as determined during the eminent domain process.

“We are committed to further dialogue with all stakeholders, including City of Houston, Hermann Park Conservancy, and the Houston Zoo to achieve an approach that benefits Houstonians for years to come.”

Harris Health has enjoyed strong vocal support for this proposal, as indicated in the attached letters from leaders from the Texas Medical Center, The Metropolitan Organization (TMO), the Harris Health Strategic Fund, and the HCHD Foundation.

To learn more about the critical public need behind this action, visit harrishealth.org.