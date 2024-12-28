By: Shelley McKinley
Honorable Dr. Carla Wyatt, the first African American elected as the Harris County Treasurer, was voted into the position in November 2022, and began her duties on January 1, 2023. Rounding out her first year of a four-year term, Dr. Wyatt put significant time into connecting with constituents across Harris County during 2024. “One of the things that has changed under my leadership is making more of an effort connect with local residents. This is extremely important because tax payers should have an open line of communication with the individual responsible for moving money for Harris County,” shared Dr. Wyatt.
Self-described as “Carla like the hurricane, Wyatt like Earp,” Dr. Wyatt shared a laundry list of things she has accomplished this first year; however, she is equally quick to share the credit with others. “We have successfully launched, with the help of the Commissioners Court and other departments, the ability to compensate individuals who report for jury duty via debit card or a hard copy check. This additional option gives individuals a choice in how they receive their compensation for completing their civic duties,” said Dr, Wyatt.
Other accomplishments include creating a foundation for financial literacy education programs, savings and budgeting education, and sharing the importance of finances and mental health. Working with her teammates in the Treasurer’s Office, Harris County residents may have noticed an uptick in personal visits to community centers, schools, libraries and even religious facilities in an effort to encourage people to take an interest in what their dollars are funding. According to Dr. Wyatt, “Local government, public service, outreach and education, combined with heightened financial awareness is my complete and total mission.”
Now that the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) has taken over Tx-Tag account management, toll transaction processing, invoicing and payment collection, the expectation is that customers will avoid duplicate fees that they were previously experiencing. The move is also expected to increase efficiency and cut costs to keep tolls low for motorists. The Treasurer’s Office receives and deposits all monies received in the county’s depository bank. “As we take on the responsibility of the Tx-Tag accounts while working with HCTRA, we are hopeful that the launching of theses services will also be one of the highlights of my service as County Treasurer,” asserted Dr. Wyatt enthusiastically.
Dr. Wyatt has worked in various roles with Harris County since 2003. She established herself as a dedicated public servant within Harris County including working in the Harris County Budget Office, Harris County Universal Services, Harris County Constable Precinct 3, and stepping up to run emergency communications during Hurricane Harvey.
Additionally, Dr. Wyatt cultivated her passion for community service by proudly serving numerous community- based organizations such as the Houston Art Foundation Board, Scenic Houston Board, Houston Spark Park School Park Program Board, and the Clean Houston Commission. She is also a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated and Texas Southern University Alumni Association.
As Treasurer, Dr. Carla Wyatt strives to leverage the many relationships she built during the span of her career to serve the people of Harris County with the professional and responsible accountability she believes they all deserve. She is the chief custodian of all Harris County funds. The Treasurer’s Office receives and deposits all monies received in the county’s depository bank.
The Treasurer is also responsible for disbursing county funds as directed by the Commissioners Court. The Treasurer’s Office maintains records of all funds deposited and withdrawn from the county’s bank accounts. They reconcile all county funds bank statements to ensure their accuracy and the safety of county funds. In addition, the Dr. Wyatt submits a monthly report to Commissioners Court regarding the county’s finances.
Dr. Wyatt has a seat on the county’s Bail Bond Board, which regulates bail bond licenses, and the Treasurer’s office holds the required collateral. The Treasurer also sits on the county’s Investment and Audit Committees and may sit on AD HOC special project committees as needed.