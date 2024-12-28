Home

Honorable Dr. Carla Wyatt, the first African American elected as the Harris County Treasurer, was voted into the position in November 2022, and began her duties on January 1, 2023. Rounding out her first year of a four-year term, Dr. Wyatt put significant time into connecting with constituents across Harris County during 2024. "One of the things that has changed under my leadership is making more of an effort connect with local residents. This is extremely important because tax payers should have an open line of communication with the individual responsible for moving money for Harris County," shared Dr. Wyatt. Self-described as "Carla like the hurricane, Wyatt like Earp," Dr. Wyatt shared a laundry list of things she has accomplished this first year; however, she is equally quick to share the credit with others. "We have successfully launched, with the help of the Commissioners Court and other departments, the ability to compensate individuals who report for jury duty via debit card or a hard copy check. This additional option gives individuals a choice in how they receive their compensation for completing their civic duties," said Dr, Wyatt. Other accomplishments include creating a foundation for financial literacy education programs, savings and budgeting education, and sharing the importance of finances and mental health. Working with her teammates in the Treasurer's Office, Harris County residents may have noticed an uptick in personal visits to community centers, schools, libraries and even religious facilities in an effort to encourage people to take an interest in what their dollars are funding. According to Dr. Wyatt, "Local government, public service, outreach and education, combined with heightened financial awareness is my complete and total mission." Now that the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) has taken over Tx-Tag account management, toll transaction processing, invoicing and payment collection, the expectation is that customers will avoid duplicate fees that they were previously experiencing. The move is also expected to increase efficiency and cut costs to keep tolls low for motorists. The Treasurer's Office receives and deposits all monies received in the county's depository bank. "As we take on the responsibility of the Tx-Tag accounts while working with HCTRA, we are hopeful that the launching of theses services will also be one of the highlights of my service as County Treasurer," asserted Dr. Wyatt enthusiastically. Dr. Wyatt has worked in various roles with Harris County since 2003. She established herself as a dedicated public servant within Harris County including working in the Harris County Budget Office, Harris County Universal Services, Harris County Constable Precinct 3, and stepping up to run emergency communications during Hurricane Harvey. Additionally, Dr. Wyatt cultivated her passion for community service by proudly serving numerous community- based organizations such as the Houston Art Foundation Board, Scenic Houston Board, Houston Spark Park School Park Program Board, and the Clean Houston Commission. She is also a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated and Texas Southern University Alumni Association. As Treasurer, Dr. Carla Wyatt strives to leverage the many relationships she built during the span of her career to serve the people of Harris County with the professional and responsible accountability she believes they all deserve. She is the chief custodian of all Harris County funds. The Treasurer's Office receives and deposits all monies received in the county's depository bank. The Treasurer is also responsible for disbursing county funds as directed by the Commissioners Court. The Treasurer's Office maintains records of all funds deposited and withdrawn from the county's bank accounts. They reconcile all county funds bank statements to ensure their accuracy and the safety of county funds. In addition, the Dr. Wyatt submits a monthly report to Commissioners Court regarding the county's finances. Dr. Wyatt has a seat on the county's Bail Bond Board, which regulates bail bond licenses, and the Treasurer's office holds the required collateral. The Treasurer also sits on the county's Investment and Audit Committees and may sit on AD HOC special project committees as needed.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.