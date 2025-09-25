Harris County Commissioners Court Approves FY26 Budget, Balancing County Deficit

(Harris County, TX) – September 24, 2025— After months of hard work and thousands of hours of preparation, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is pleased to announce that Harris County Commissioners Court has approved the Fiscal Year 2026 General Fund Budget. This balanced budget demonstrates the County’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while sustaining essential services and making strategic investments for the future.

The FY26 budget encompasses 70 Harris County departments, funding vital services including public safety, the justice system, and public health. “Today’s approval is a result of deep coordination and unwavering dedication from every corner of Harris County government,” said Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of the Office of Management and Budget. “I want to personally thank Commissioners Court, the public who came to speak, the OMB team, and county departments, for their tireless work throughout this process. Their collective efforts ensured that every dollar aligns with the County’s priorities and responsibilities.”

Key components of the FY26 budget include:

· Funding to support pay parity initiatives for law enforcement and county employees,

· Expansions of the District Attorney’s Office

· Growth in the Flood Control District’s maintenance program

· Continued focus on preserving the county’s credit rating and financial stability

“This budget reflects hard choices and shared commitment,” said Jesse Dickerman, Interim County Administrator. “Despite a challenging fiscal environment, we’ve positioned Harris County to maintain essential services, support our workforce, and make targeted investments in public safety, health, and infrastructure.”

For more information on the FY26 budget, please visit the Harris County Office of Management and Budget website and view the full FY26 Approved Budget Book.

