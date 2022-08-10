Winners to be Named and $70,000 in Prizes Awarded August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park

SAN ANTONIO – (August 10, 2022) – More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park.

THE 2022 QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS ARE:

Four Sixes Ranch, Chuck Wagon Chile Mix – Burnett Ranches LLC (Gutherie) I Love Chamoy, Chamoy Salsa – Annie Leal (McAllen) Lapeyreaux’s, Crawfish Hand Soap/Cleaner –James Lapreyrouse and Chris English (Magnolia) Love & Cookies, Frozen Cookie Dough – Ashley Cameron (Lakeway) PSR Brands, Patria Energy Drink – Guillermo Amtmann (Houston) Puro Gallo Enterprises, Puro Nitro Coffee – Daniel Mezza (San Antonio) Smokey John’s, Smokey John’s BBQ Rub – Brent and Juan Reaves (Dallas) Sweet Boulevard, Japanese Cotton Cheesecake – Manuel Alvarez and Nadia Escalante (Brownsville) Texas Iberico, Texas Iberico Charcuterie Meats – Ashly Martin, Sondra Crawford and Tim Harris (Menard) ZWITA, Spicy Traditional Harissa – Karim and Mansour Arem (Houston)

A panel of judges, selected by H-E-B, will determine the four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best”, and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner, and $10,000 to the third-place winner.

“At H-E-B, we are always seeking exceptional products to offer our customers and what better place to source them than from our fellow Texans,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “Through the Quest for Texas Best competition, we have the opportunity to witness, taste, and ultimately share amazing Texan-made products with our customers. This innovative program not only lets us offer new and unique products in-store, but it also allows us to support local, small, and diverse businesses.”

Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 5,381 samples of the most creative and mouthwatering Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise, deemed more than 860 products worthy of shelf placement, awarded nearly half a million dollars in prize money and $900,000 with in-kind marketing and mentoring support. Quest for Texas Best alumni have claimed more than $2 million from other contests, grant programs, and angel investors to help grow their businesses. H-E-B has award 37 Quest for Texas Best Suppliers with the $1 million belt buckle, deemed the people’s choice award based on customer purchases.

Now in its ninth year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best has expanded its search for the finest foods, beverages and general merchandise in the Lone Star State. In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers, and everything in between are up for consideration.

