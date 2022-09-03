“The first time I saw Grant Eason perform at the Gregory Lincoln Education Center for the Performing and Visual Arts (GLECPVA) in the7th grade, I knew he would be an extraordinary actor destined to make his mark in this world. Grant has the rare quality as a young actor to embody the characters he portrays with the small details of mannerisms, focus, and research. He builds his characters from his amazing imagination. Grant gives his all with every performance and leaves it on the stage,” said Ms. Toussant, Grant’s theater teacher at GLECPVA in the Houston I.S.D., where Grant portrayed Daddy Warbucks in Anne and Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet.

Grant is a 2022 graduate of the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) in the Houston Independent School District, where he created extraordinary award-winning characters such as Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls, Mister in The Color Purple The Musical, and Seaweed in Hairspray. According to Grant’s Mom, Angie Eason, “Grant knew he wanted to go to The Juilliard School in his first year at HSPVA. Grant has always loved a challenge, and he knew The Juilliard School was where the very best actors attend school. So, he set out to achieve that goal.”

Grant only applied to a few schools, such as Howard University, American Musical, Dramatic Arts Academy, DePaul University, University of Chicago, Stanford University, and New York University. Ms. Eason said, “When Grant received the invitation to audition for The Juilliard School, he knew he had to go!” Grant was excited to share that, “Auditioning for The Juilliard School was one of the best audition experiences I have ever had. The audition experience was rigorous. Some rounds and rounds were done virtually. They did a great job of making it interactive and personal, despite it being done virtually. I was honored to be invited to New York for the final round.” Grant was one of nine Acting Scholars who have chosen to be a part of The Juilliard School Class of 2026. He competed against thousands of acting hopefuls hoping for one of the nine coveted spots.

Founded in 1905, The Juilliard School is a world leader in performing arts education. The school’s mission is to provide the highest caliber of artistic education for gifted musicians, dancers, and actors worldwide to achieve their fullest potential as artists, leaders, and global citizens. Throughout its history, The Juilliard School has been committed to providing the highest caliber of artistic and educational experience to exceptionally talented young performing artists worldwide.

Juilliard ranks number 1 amongst Global Performing Arts schools. They boast 25,000 Alumni worldwide, and those Alumni have earned over 300+ Emmy, Tony, Grammy, and Oscars in their careers. Eighty – Five percent of their students receive Institutional Scholarship Support. Grant was one of the recipients of a scholarship from The Juilliard School. Grant recently left for The Juilliard School. He says, “I am living in the dorms and looking forward to connecting with artists of all disciplines. I was honored to be invited to New York to attend The Juilliard School. I am excited to experience student life, and I know this will be an amazing experience to treasure for a lifetime.”

Right before Grant left Houston to start his studies at The Juilliard School, he recently starred in Is God Is directed by Candice D’Meza at Rec Room Arts Theatre in Downtown Houston as the character, Riley. Award-winning playwright Aleshea Harris blends genres with her epic western play about revenge and the brutality of family. A modern myth that follows twin sisters who sojourn from the Dirty South to the California desert to exact righteous vengeance. The sisters seek justice and are ready to take down anyone who stands in their way. Aleshea Harris collides the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western, and Afropunk in this darkly funny and unapologetic new play that examines who we think we are about ourselves and the divine.

Grant Eason and his talented castmates: Comfort Ifeoma Katchy (Anaia), Jessica Johnson (Racine), Brandon Morgan (Chuck Hall), Justin Walker (Man), Kimberly Hicks (She), Reyna Janelle (Angie), and Jackson Swinton (Scotch) were phenomenal. They tackled Black Girl Trauma like never before in a creative, raw, honest, and emotional rollercoaster ride that shocked and touched audiences alike.

Houston is so proud of our Hometown Artistic Virtuoso. We know Grant will be a regular on Broadway, in the movies, and TV very soon. Keep your eyes open for this extraordinary young man. I see EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) written all over his future!