Governor Grants Pardon

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently pardoned four people for crimes they committed years ago. He said these people had turned their lives around and deserved a second chance. These crimes included stealing, selling alcohol to someone under 21, driving while drunk, and interfering with an emergency call. A pardon is when the government forgives someone for a crime they were convicted of. This does not mean they did not commit that crime; the crime is just cleared from their record. A pardon also gives back rights that may have been taken away, like voting or owning a gun. Abbott granted clemency to seven people, four of them were pardons. Clemency means showing mercy to someone who has been convicted of a crime. A pardon is a kind of clemency, but clemency can also mean shortening someone's prison sentence or delaying their punishment. Earlier this year, Abbott pardoned Daniel Perry, a former Army soldier who was convicted of killing Garrett Foster, at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Tx in 2020. Perry claimed self-defense but was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Now, Abbott has pardoned people with minor offenses, like stealing and interfering with an emergency call. But the issue is, Black people in Texas are arrested for minor crimes more than any other group. Black Texans are jailed almost five times as often as white Texans, even though Black people only make up about 12% of the state's population. The justice system is unfair to Black people, especially when it comes to small crimes like theft or disorderly conduct. Even for minor offenses, Black people are more likely to be arrested, charged, and sentenced to longer prison terms than others. Governor Abbott is a Republican, and Texas is a Republican-leaning state. Abbott has made decisions in the past that hurt Black Texans. For example, he supported strict voting laws and stopped diversity programs in schools. Proving that the well-being of all people, including Black people is not his number one priority. Abbott says he pardoned people who he believes will turn their lives around. In a statement he said, "These four Texans have shown that they can improve their lives and serve their communities; qualities that are deserving of clemency." More cases involving Black people should also be focused on, Black Texans remain in prison for similar or even lesser crimes. This unfair treatment goes back a long way. After slavery ended, laws were created to punish Black people for small things, like not having a job or standing in the wrong place. These laws, called "Black Codes," were used to control and harm Black communities. True justice would mean helping everyone, not just a select few. Black Texans deserve the same chances for forgiveness and fairness as everyone else.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.