By: Billy “Hollywood” Groves

These days we are all reading, hearing, and seeing lots of politically oriented people who are delivering “Fake News” and a lot of untrue information about America’s political world. It is imperative that we don’t ignore these dishonorable actions, especially with our current upcoming midterm elections so close at hand. It will be very important and essential to America’s position as the “greatest” leadership nation in “democratic voting” on this planet. We must address this issue with all urgency! We must all go out and vote for the right people to be elected to our governmental positions at all levels– city, county, regional, state and nationally. We must also reassure our citizens that they can safely vote, without fear, as provided by the constitutional rules of America’s government and laws.

We must not be intimidated and scared by the “Fake News” people, who continuously tell lies to the public while pretending and acting like their lies are the truth. These fake news people are not on our team. A highly visible example of their nefarious fake news is, the big “lie” that Trump won the election, although they know that President Joe Biden legally won the presidential election over former President Donald Trump, they continue spreading this lie daily. So, I again remind and encourage you that all true Americans must go out and vote for people who are not fakes or liars. They must vote against those who knowingly tell untrue news to Americans citizens.

As an African American man, I have committed myself to voting for true God loving and God respectful people to govern this Great Nation of America. I believe, that unless you are a fake, crazy crooked person, you will vote with me, so that we can keep evil racist haters out of our governmental offices and keep them from trying to divide our Nation. We know that it is in unity, not division, that we will defeat the evil ones in our Nation.

As a “Man of God” who believes that God’s plan will triumph over the evilness of man, I am confident that America will continue to shine in its position as a world leader. WE THE PEOPLE are not afraid of fake news and fake people! We will win… so GO OUT AND VOTE! God Bless America.