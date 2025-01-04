GERALD WOMACK: REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER

Home

in Local Recently, I had the opportunity to visit with Gerald Womack. Gerald is a well-known highly respected real estate developer. I meet Gerald in the early nineties at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Fifth Ward, Texas. Pastor C. L. Jackson was the senior pastor. Pleasant Grove was the first modern day dome church facility in America built by a Black church congregation. The first thing out of Gerald’s mouth was it is a shame that the Pleasant Grove dome, as a religious monument, has been torn down for housing development. Gerald is truly an unusual business professional who has always had a profound Godly vision for the future. A living testament to Gerald’s visionary prospective concerning business development is the block of Almeda in Third Ward where his office is located, Gerald Womack assisted in redevelop- ing and beautifying the entire block. Womack Development is a full- service real estate license brokerage firm that has a vision for the future. On the next corner on Wheeler Avenue is the former office of Mack Hannah Enterprises, dilapidated and utterly

in shambles. In passing I mentioned that to Gerald, and he retorted that this will not happen to Womack Real Estate Enterprises. Out of curiosity, I asked Gerald to explain why Womack Real Estate Enterprises would live after God calls him home, and jokingly I said, because you do know this is not your home. Gerald smiled, and replied, "I have an insurance policy for five million dollars on my life designed solely to perpetuate the existence of Womack Real Estate Enterprises". Therefore, when I die Womack Real Estate Developers will not die. Additionally, Gerald replied I have set in place an oversight accountability system and institutional structure that ensures the successful survival of the business. To say the least, I was amazed at both the intellectual as well as spiritual insightfulness. Recently, Gerald Womack received The John E. Wolf Community Service Award. The award is in honor of President John E. Wolf from (1938-1939). The award is given annually to a Houston Area Realtor (HAR) member who has made outstanding charitable contributions to the community, primarily outside of the real estate development industry. The criteria for the award include leadership and service in charitable organizations as well as special service organizations. Thus, the award is given to a member of HAR who has an exemplary reputation for community service. For example, on Monday, December 23rd , Gerald assisted Bridging the Digital Divide with a computer give away to Foster Care Families. It is with heartfelt honor and congratulations that the African American News and Issues recognize and honor the business development character as well as the charitable giving spirit of Gerald Womack. Gerald, congratulations, best wishes, and may you walk gently through the world, and know its beauty all the days of your life.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.