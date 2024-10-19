October 19th, 2024

HISPANIC NEWS
MEDIA KIT
Menu
Paper Locations
Contact Office
Promote Events

FROM SUNNYSIDE TO LEADERSHIP

Commissioner-Rodney-Ellis

By: Sharon C. Jenkins

Rodney Ellis, the long-serving Harris County Commissioner, has built a reputation as a tireless advocate for social justice, equity, and community empowerment. In a candid interview, Ellis reflected on his humble beginnings, the values that shaped him, and his contributions to the African American community in Houston. His story is not only about the pursuit of political power but about his dedica- tion to lifting up marginalized communities and ensuring their voices are heard.

A Humble Beginning in Sunnyside Ellis grew up in Sunnyside, a historically African American neighborhood in Houston. The young- est of three children, he was raised by working- class parents who instilled in him the values of hard work, discipline, and organization. “My dad had a 6th-grade education, worked in the cotton fields, and later became a nurse’s aide and a yard man,” Ellis recalled. “My mom was a nurses’ aide too, and they both worked tirelessly to make ends meet.” Living in a small, modest home with one bathroom for five people taught Ellis about discipline and the importance of family. “We couldn’t afford another hallway when they added a bedroom, so my sister had her own room, but my brother and I shared ours until I left home,” he said, laughing. The lessons of his upbringing left a lasting impact on his approach to life, both personal and professional.

I learned a lot about being organized. Even now, I can’t get work done until my desk is neat.”Influences and Role Models Ellis spoke fondly of his community and the role models who shaped him, particularly his mother, who was a natural community organizer. “She was the town crier, the voice of our neighborhood,” he said. His first exposure to activism came from his mother’s involvement in a protest to shut down a dangerous dump in Sunnyside, where a neighbor- hood boy had tragically drowned. Ellis was just a child, but the memory of his mother commanding attention stuck with him.

Church also played a significant role in his life. “Our pastor lived down the street, and I saw him not just as a preacher in his Sunday best, but as a yard man during the week. That taught me a lot about humility and hard work.” His father, with his multiple jobs and small lawnmower repair business, also served as a model of resilience and entrepreneurship.

A Champion for Justice and Equity Ellis’s political career is defined by his commit- ment to criminal justice reform and economic eq- uity. As both a state senator and now as a county commissioner, he has worked to reform Harris County’s justice system. One of his proudest accomplishments is creating the Public Defender’s Office in Harris County, a critical step in ensuring better representation for people who encounter the criminal justice system. “We just get better legal representation when public defenders are involved,” Ellis stated.

He also led the fight for misdemeanor bail reform, a move aimed at ensuring that those arrested for minor offenses are not held simply because they cannot afford bail. These reforms, along with his push for minority and women- owned business enterprise (MWBE) programs, have had a significant impact on the county. “We saw the percentage of contracts going to Black- owned businesses in Harris County jump from 0.5% to about 6%—that’s over a 1,000% increase,” Ellis shared, clearly proud of the progress made.

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2024. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search