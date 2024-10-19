FROM SUNNYSIDE TO LEADERSHIP

By: Sharon C. Jenkins
Rodney Ellis, the long-serving Harris County Commissioner, has built a reputation as a tireless advocate for social justice, equity, and community empowerment. In a candid interview, Ellis reflected on his humble beginnings, the values that shaped him, and his contributions to the African American community in Houston. His story is not only about the pursuit of political power but about his dedica- tion to lifting up marginalized communities and ensuring their voices are heard.
A Humble Beginning in Sunnyside Ellis grew up in Sunnyside, a historically African American neighborhood in Houston. The young- est of three children, he was raised by working- class parents who instilled in him the values of hard work, discipline, and organization. “My dad had a 6th-grade education, worked in the cotton fields, and later became a nurse’s aide and a yard man,” Ellis recalled. “My mom was a nurses’ aide too, and they both worked tirelessly to make ends meet.” Living in a small, modest home with one bathroom for five people taught Ellis about discipline and the importance of family. “We couldn’t afford another hallway when they added a bedroom, so my sister had her own room, but my brother and I shared ours until I left home,” he said, laughing. The lessons of his upbringing left a lasting impact on his approach to life, both personal and professional.
“I learned a lot about being organized. Even now, I can’t get work done until my desk is neat.”Influences and Role Models Ellis spoke fondly of his community and the role models who shaped him, particularly his mother, who was a natural community organizer. “She was the town crier, the voice of our neighborhood,” he said. His first exposure to activism came from his mother’s involvement in a protest to shut down a dangerous dump in Sunnyside, where a neighbor- hood boy had tragically drowned. Ellis was just a child, but the memory of his mother commanding attention stuck with him.
Church also played a significant role in his life. “Our pastor lived down the street, and I saw him not just as a preacher in his Sunday best, but as a yard man during the week. That taught me a lot about humility and hard work.” His father, with his multiple jobs and small lawnmower repair business, also served as a model of resilience and entrepreneurship.
A Champion for Justice and Equity Ellis’s political career is defined by his commit- ment to criminal justice reform and economic eq- uity. As both a state senator and now as a county commissioner, he has worked to reform Harris County’s justice system. One of his proudest accomplishments is creating the Public Defender’s Office in Harris County, a critical step in ensuring better representation for people who encounter the criminal justice system. “We just get better legal representation when public defenders are involved,” Ellis stated.
He also led the fight for misdemeanor bail reform, a move aimed at ensuring that those arrested for minor offenses are not held simply because they cannot afford bail. These reforms, along with his push for minority and women- owned business enterprise (MWBE) programs, have had a significant impact on the county. “We saw the percentage of contracts going to Black- owned businesses in Harris County jump from 0.5% to about 6%—that’s over a 1,000% increase,” Ellis shared, clearly proud of the progress made.