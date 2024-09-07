FROM SLAVERY TO FREEDOM MURAL

The latest public art installment entitled, ‘From Slavery to Freedom,’ was co-created by Bimbo Adenugba and Victor Ash, and is featured on the side of the building at 1310 Preston St., which was formerly the Cotton Exchange of Houston. Cotton is symbolic of slavery in the United States for most descendants of the enslaved, so when looking at the mural from left to right it is the representation of the African continent with the map and elephants, where enslaved people came from, to the larger depiction of Harriet Tubman, who led many of the enslaved people to freedom in the northern states of the USA. As Adenugba explained, “Th e two murals are actually unified, and features an arrow of freedom.”
“First you formulate the idea and look at the space available. You design based upon the space,” explained Adenugba. ‘From Slavery to Freedom’ is on a brown building with lots of windows. The design incorporated the windows, and used the color of the building to accentuate Harriet Tubman’s skin tone. The wall, therefore, is a part of the design. This is not Adenugba’s first mural. He collaborated with Reginald Adams and other creative artists on public art around Houston. He also worked on the ‘Absolute Equality-Juneteenth Mural’ project in Galveston TX. “I have always been an artist, but I got into public art when I got to the United States and met Reginald Adams. Th e Juneteenth mural was significant because it was dedicated as a federal holiday and was signed into law in 2021. Th e Juneteenth mural was a springboard to a larger mural in Detroit.”
‘Th e Legacy’, located on the corner of San Jacinto at Preston in Houston, TX, is also by Bimbo Adenugba. It pays tribute to Native Americans, and features the daughter of a local indigenous tribe. Th e fireflies and roses symbolize hope and nature, the scale symbolizes justice, and the apple and glass symbolize access to food and clean water for all. “Public art is impactful because it can educate, inspire, and affect the mental attitude of both the artist and the viewer. The platform allows us to pass on lots of messages,” shared Bimbo. In addition to murals, Bimbo Adenugba also creates oil paintings. He has a show scheduled at the Anderson Art Center in South Carolina in the near future. Bimbo focuses on contemporary life situations and sociopolitical reflections. His unique style brings together colors, light and lines, with which he composes highly poetic imageries and powerful visual statements.
Bimbo Adenugba is a Nigerian artist, now based in Houston Texas. He is a recipient of several awards and laurels both academic and corporate, which includes, a first prize National Academy Prize Award in Nigeria, fourth prize International Award from Windsor and Newton millennia art competition. He has participated in several exhibitions all across the globe, in Europe and the USA. “I feel privileged to be a Creative,” exclaimed Adenugba.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.