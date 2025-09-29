FREE WILL CHOICES

Racism and greed are the problems. This is precisely why, the rise of Political violence in American society mainly relates to demographic population shifts. Whites fear becoming the physical minority in American society, because they wrong headedly think that what they have done to permanent-tan minorities will be done in return to them. No Way Hosea, because Blacks and Browns have a God con- science. Individuals reap what they sow. Therefore: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not grow weary in well doing: for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6: 7-9). Hallelujah.