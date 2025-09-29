God is not a want-to-be Kingly dictator. God is the ultimate loving power of free will choices. However, choices have consequences: good or bad. The U.S. embraces the principle of defending free speech, even if one disagrees, except in cases like falsely shouting fire in a theatre. Therefore, words can inform, but only God can transform the heart of an individual’s mind. No individual has the right to take something that he or she cannot give. President Trump and his MAGA- Cult followers have brought America to a spiritually dark place, because of declining White population statistics. America is becoming a minority-majority nation as it relates to population dynamics.
Sadly, this population dynamic scares the hell out of White individuals who have historically defined themselves as being superior solely based upon skin-color rather than equality grounded in the reality of God. Hence, it is easy to abstractly/religiously talk about the universal reality of God; but much more difficult to socio-economically daily live the reality. God hates racism (Number 12: 1-12). Racism drives individuals insane, because racism is housed in biological miseducation and intellectual insanity. All males regardless of external skin tone biologically are (99%) the same. Question: why at- tempt to biologically trans- form (1%) into (100%)? Of course, biologically the same applies to all females.
Hence, attempting to transform (1%) biologically into (100%) superiority socio-economically creates untold societal confusion and social conflicts; especially when we know from high school art classes that all colors in the color-scheme come from black.
America is in a very spiritually dark place, because of the bold-brazen-ungodly advent of MAGA-Cult Trumpism in 2016. The bold battle-cry of the MAGA-Cult is “taking our country back”. Take it back from whom? Questions: when was it yours and more importantly who took it from you? Your White European ancestors took the country from Native American Indians, because they had guns, and Native American Indians only had bows and arrows. After annihilating and conquering Native Americans your ancestors went to Africa, captured, conquered, and enslaved Black Africans for free labor to physically build America’s societal infrastructure.
Now, in the twenty first century, Blacks and most non- Whites are no longer needed for physical labor, because of industrialization (machines), AI, and technological scientific advances and inventions. America is a country conquered by Whites and socio-economically and institutionally structured for White success and non-white failure. Therefore, defining individuals by their skin color presents significant challenges, because White individuals simply have no excuse (s) for socio-economic failures. This is precisely why we have the ungodly bold blaming of the victims by far too many Whites. Black and Brown individuals are not America’s problem.
Racism and greed are the problems. This is precisely why, the rise of Political violence in American society mainly relates to demographic population shifts. Whites fear becoming the physical minority in American society, because they wrong headedly think that what they have done to permanent-tan minorities will be done in return to them. No Way Hosea, because Blacks and Browns have a God con- science. Individuals reap what they sow. Therefore: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not grow weary in well doing: for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6: 7-9). Hallelujah.