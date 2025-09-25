First all-Black high school polo team makes competition debut

Atlanta BEST Academy Polo Team competed in its first match against the Starr Creek Polo Club at the 8th Annual Atlanta Polo Party during the 2025 Soul Symphony Weekend

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 – The Atlanta BEST Academy Polo Team recently made its competition debut at the 8th Annual Atlanta Polo Party during the 2025 Soul Symphony Weekend. Caleb Choice-Sanchez, Syncere Poole, Declan Fitzpatrick, Ryland Hammond, Mikel Banks, and Quinn Ramsey led the Atlanta BEST Academy Polo Team to a 4-3 victory over the Starr Creek Polo Club from Cumming, Georgia.

The team was formed two years ago for students who wanted to play polo but had no prior experience with the game or riding horses. Co-founded by celebrity fashion designer Miguel Wilson, the first-ever all-Black high school polo team was created through his non-profit, the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta and Atlanta’s BEST Academy.

“We are making history, and these young men are blazing a trail that we hope others will follow,” Wilson said. “For too long, a socioeconomic barrier has kept most Black people from participating in polo and other equestrian sports. My foundation was created to dismantle that barrier, providing these students with access to the skills and opportunities that come with it. It’s about more than just a game; it’s about leveling the playing field.”

Wilson’s foundation provides financial support to the team, covering the costs of riding lessons, horse rentals, uniforms, equipment, and more. Events like the Soul Symphony Weekend and the Annual Atlanta Polo Party help the foundation raise money.

The 2025 Soul Symphony Weekend, a reimagined version of the annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, took place from Friday, September 19, to Sunday, September 21, and featured a star-studded lineup of events, including a black-tie gala, a live fashion show, and thrilling polo matches. The main attractions for the weekend were the Black-Tie Soul Symphony and the Annual Atlanta Polo Party.

The events were attended by guests of honor, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Other notable guests included television personalities like Chris and Nell Fletcher (Love & Marriage Huntsville), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married To Real Estate), Dr. Heavenly Kimes (Married to Medicine), Monyetta Shaw (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Toya Johnson-Rushing (Toya & Reginae). Actors Clifton Powell, Palmer Williams, and Rob Riley were also in attendance, alongside musicians Kevin Ross, Pastor Troy, and Q Parker. The list of guests also included national television host Portia Bruner and community leaders such as Pastor Jamal Bryant, Bishop Vance Oldes, and Morris Brown President Dr. Kevin James.

Wilson first made history in 2019 by co-founding the Morehouse Polo Club, the first polo team at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Since then, he has focused on creating more youth polo teams for Black students across the country.

“Miguel Wilson with the Ride to the Olympics Foundation actually came to BEST Academy just before I arrived as the principal and began having conversations about a phenomenal opportunity for students to be able to participate in a polo where they would learn how to care for horses, learn how to ride, as well as to be able to compete,” said Robert Williams, principal of Best Academy at the Thomas W. Dorch Jr. Institute.

“When the opportunity presented itself, and along with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, we were excited about the opportunity and wanted to join with Miguel Wilson to create this wonderful event. The students have grown as leaders on campus and have really strived for excellence both on the field and off.”

All proceeds from the Soul Symphony Weekend will benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, which will continue to provide financial support to the Atlanta BEST Academy Polo Team and work to create more youth teams in different cities. For more information on the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to make a donation, visit https://www.ridetotheolympics. org/.

About the Ride to the Olympics Foundation

Founded in 2017, the Ride to the Olympics (RTO) Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides underprivileged youth access to equestrian sports, fashion, and leadership development. The foundation is dedicated to increasing awareness and participation in polo, showjumping, and dressage while fostering diversity and community engagement. Founder Miguel Wilson believes that equestrian sports, having played a pivotal role in his life and achievements, can provide youth with access to similar or greater opportunities.