Black Heritage Society Inc. presents the 2027 Grand, Co-Grand, and Special Guests. Each year, the Society honors leaders who spark change, inspire others, and make a lasting impact on the community. As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we reaffirm our commitment to justice, inclusion, freedom, and opportunity, carrying forward Dr. King’s enduring legacy. Join us in celebrating 49 years of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the producer of the Original MLK Jr. Parade and Street Naming, established by the late founder Ovide Duncantell Jr. and the Black Heritage Society Inc.

Kandi Eastman Grand Marshal

Kandi Eastman is an award-winning radio personality whose career blends broadcasting with a deep commitment to the Houston community. Her contributions in radio and community service have earned recognition from Houston’s mayor and a Texas member of Congress. She was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame (TRHOF) in 2023. Eastman has also used her platform to promote women’s health awareness, and through her strong connection with listeners, she has become a well-known voice in Houston’s cultural life.

Constable James “Smokie” Phillips Co-Grand Marshal

Constable James “Smokie” Phillips serves Harris County Precinct 7 and brings more that 40 years of law enforcement experience to his work. He served as president of the Harris County Afro-American Sheriff’s Deputy’s League and advocated for employee rights and civil rights, as well as traveling with Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Constable Phillips has received the prestigious U.S. Presidential Award from the President Joe Biden Administration, this honor recognizing exceptional contributions to the nation along with Congressional recognition.

Captain Theresa Claiborne Co-Grand Marshal

Theresa Claiborne is a retired United Airlines captain and the first Black woman to become a pilot in the United States Air Force. She joined United Airlines in 1990 and retired after 34 years with the airline concluding her flying career as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner captain. A co-founder and President Emeritus of Sisters of the Skies, she helps expand pathways into aviation for Black women. In 2025, she was inducted into the Women in Aviation International Pioneer Hall of Fame.

Special Guests:

Rev. Dr. Derek King (Nephew of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Son of Rev. A.D. King). Rev. Dr. Derek King has participated in Houston Original MLK Jr. Parade celebration since the beginning with his grandfather Rev. Martin Luther King Sr. His participation connects contemporary audiences with a family whose work remains central to the nation’s understanding of nonviolence and civil rights.

Jeffrey Alan Peck is the great-grandson of scholar and civil rights leader W.E.B. Du Bois and a board member of the W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation. Raised in Houston, Peck works to introduce new audiences to his great-granfather’s life, ideas, and enduring influence.