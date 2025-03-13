En Vogue Reunites for Tour Without Original Lineup as Dawn Robinson Reveals Struggles

En Vogue, one of the most influential R&B groups of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, is gearing up for an exciting new tour. However, the reunion comes with a bittersweet twist—while fans will get to see the group perform live again, the lineup has changed, and one of its founding members is facing personal hardships.

Dawn Robinson, who was part of the original quartet that dominated the charts with hits like Hold On and Don’t Let Go (Love), recently shared that she has been homeless for the past three years, living out of her car. This revelation shocked longtime fans who remember her as a powerhouse vocalist and key contributor to En Vogue’s success. Robinson left the group in 1997, citing creative and financial disputes, and while she had brief stints in music and television, she has largely remained out of the public eye in recent years.

Meanwhile, another former member, Maxine Jones, is making a comeback. Jones, who also left the group after legal battles over the use of the En Vogue name, has now rejoined for the upcoming tour. While the details of her return have not been fully disclosed, her involvement has sparked excitement among fans who have long hoped to see her back on stage with the group.

The upcoming tour is a significant moment for En Vogue. Known for their tight harmonies, sophisticated style, and genre-defining sound, the group helped pave the way for future R&B girl groups. Their influence is still felt today, and their songs continue to be celebrated as classics.

One of the major highlights of the tour will be their performance at the Glastonbury Festival, one of the biggest music events in the world. This marks a milestone for the group, as they bring their legacy to a global audience. In addition to Glastonbury, they have several other UK dates planned, signaling a strong international presence.

Despite the changes in their lineup over the years, En Vogue’s ability to endure speaks to the lasting impact of their music. While Robinson’s situation adds a somber note to the reunion, it also sheds light on the unpredictable nature of the music industry. Success in the entertainment world is never guaranteed, and many artists, even those who have reached great heights, can struggle behind the scenes.

As En Vogue prepares to hit the road, fans will no doubt be reminiscing about the group’s golden era while also celebrating their continued journey. Whether this tour will lead to a permanent reunion or more changes in the group remains to be seen, but for now, En Vogue is once again taking center stage.

[Photo: Instagram / Dawn Robinson/Youtube]