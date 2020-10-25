Free training classes for those impacted by COVID-19

Share this article



HOUSTON – Harris County residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 through furloughs, being unemployed or underemployed can enroll in free training for an in-demand career as part of an initiative announced by Lone Star College and Harris County.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for citizens of Harris County who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Linda Leto Head, LSC senior associate vice chancellor, Office of External and Employer Relations. “Lone Star College is offering 17 different workforce programs for people to train before the end of the year.”

Participants will be able to attend classes tuition free. The program also provides funding for books and other costs that starting in a skilled job may require, such as work boots and scrubs.

Programs include Accounting and Bookkeeping, Alternative Teacher Certification, Certified Nurse Aid, Machining, Welding, IT Networking, HVAC and more.

“Time is limited,” said Head. “Interested Harris County residents should apply as soon as possible as the training must be completed by December 31.”

Visit LoneStar.edu to see all the training programs available and to sign up for more information.