Dr. Archie Blanson new president at Lone Star College-North Harris

HOUSTON – Dr. Archie Blanson has been chosen as the next President of Lone Star College-North Harris. He was the overwhelming choice of the Search Advisory Committee and was rated the highest in the forums by employees. The process started in January and involved over 100 employees.

Dr. Blanson’s experience, knowledge of the community, understanding of the challenges facing North Harris and other amazing accomplishments made him the top choice among candidates.

“I have valued the opportunity to work with him over an extended period and have seen his commitment to student success, his positive approach to a culture that values our employees and his advocacy on behalf of North Harris. He is always professional and will be a positive addition to our leadership team in this new role,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor.