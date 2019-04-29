Accountability Part III. What About the Children?

By Roy Douglas Malonson

“What about the children, to ignore is so easy; So many innocent children would choose the wrong way. So what about the children? Remember when we were children… And if not for those who loved us and who cared enough to show us… Where would we be today?”

-Benjamin Winans

Nobody wants to be held accountable for nothing, but everybody wants a role in something. I guess, this wouldn’t bother me much if it wasn’t for the fact that it impacts the future of our community.ince we are dealing with the current state of our school districts, I thought it would be best if I continued with the “Accountability” series addressing Our Children. Because we are living in a day where the values that once held our communities together are a distant memory.

We MUST Understand children are like magnets. They hear, see and imitate everything that goes on around them. And for some reason, I don’t know why… But it just seems like they have a habit of picking up the worst of whatever they see going on around them. Thinking on this, reminded me of the song, What About the Children?

On average, I just wonder how often parents, teachers, administrators, leaders, guardians and others think about the impact they have on the young minds they have influence over. Oftentimes, people take for granted the fact that the children are watching our every move.

Don’t get me wrong… I do understand in some cases, there are those who just really don’t know how to hold themselves accountable for no reason, whether it’s for the betterment of children or otherwise. Because they too selfish.

It is for reasons such as these that it lets me know, some of our children can’t help themselves because the parents and guardians are messed up too. And some of the teachers and administrators swimming in the same boat. So, What About the Children?

I have visited some school campuses and honestly, I don’t know who is who. Some of the teachers have you wondering are they the students? Back in my day, leaders had certain mannerisms about themselves. You could tell they were somebody and that they held themselves accountable not only for their own, but for those around them as well. The old saying, “It takes a village to raise a child is true,” was true when I was young and still is today.