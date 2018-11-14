Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, Saying I’m sorry ~ the family redemption Family blood-ties are organic rays of connections residing in nestled webs of formed fitted values and traditions – cultivated only by love. It’s a prideful personalized oasis canvased by memories and reunions collaged in a shared composite indelibly reserved in the heart. No ‘wonder’ of the world is more
Dear Mr. Malonson: In response to your article about Accountability: You hit the nail on the head when you said, “With all of the odds stacked against them, simply because of the Color of their skin they were still able to accomplish more than many modern African-Americans can with all of the resources at their
Accountability Part III. What About the Children?
By Roy Douglas Malonson “What about the children, to ignore is so easy; So many innocent children would choose the wrong way. So what about the children? Remember when we were children… And if not for those who loved us and who cared enough to show us… Where would we be today?” -Benjamin Winans
Our Community, Our Pride-“Social Emotional Learning”
Dear Editor, This letter is to draw awareness to our education system as the current system is focusing too much on statewide assessments and quick to label our children as behavioral problem, saying they don’t care, or these students are incorrigible. Our community needs focus on social emotional learning with a holistic teaching approach that
Confederate Heroes???
By State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, Texas District-139 Much of the discussion surrounding Confederate Heroes and monuments are centered around preserving heritage. But whose heritage is worth preserving? For some of us, it is not possible to separate the brutality of slavery from the actions of confederate soldiers. This conflict is deeply personal to me, my
Republican-led Property Tax Relief or Deceit?
By Senator Borris Miles Republican-led Property Tax Relief or Deceit? Last week, the Texas Senate passed the controversial property tax reform bill, Senate Bill 2. This bill is just an attack on local governments and their ability to provide basic services to their communities, without providing any meaningful tax relief. We have watched our City
I read some of your article in reference to Trump Making America Great Again. I know that 100% of African American Community Newspapers support the Democratic Party. But there are new brave leaders who admonish black people to leave the Democratic Party, because it has Destroyed the Black Community!!
Accountability Part II. “Elected Officials”
By Roy Douglas Malonson “The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men because they are different from other men.” – Lyndon B. Johnson I concur with the words of the former president, as I have often stated, “We have two
America’s fatal “legal drug” problem
Prescription drug abuse has become a major public health issue in our country. According to Trust for America, a Washington , D.C. based research organization, deaths in America related to drug abuse are greater than those that result from the use of illegal substances such as heroin and cocaine combined.
Let’s Talk, There has been so much conversation on all kinds of media outlets about men touching women or showing any kind of affection towards a woman that they did not, according to them, seek. For some women, that may be true. But for most women that is not true. This may be a new