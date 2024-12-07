Dean Forbes Named Most Influential Black Briton

Home

Dean Forbes, the CEO of Forterro, has been recognized as the most influential Black Briton, a prestigious acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to the technology and private equity sectors. His journey from humble beginnings in Catford, South London, to becoming a trailblazer in business exemplifies resilience, leadership, and a deep commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion. A Remarkable Career Path Born and raised in a single-parent household, Forbes faced challenges that shaped his determination to succeed. Despite limited resources, he excelled academically and professionally, forging a career that would see him rise to the top of Britain's competitive tech industry. Under his leadership, Forterro has grown into the sixth-largest privately-held technology firm in the UK, delivering innovative enterprise software solutions to businesses across Europe. His strategic vision and ability to drive growth have positioned the company as a leader in its field, earning him widespread respect and admiration in the business world. Breaking Barriers in Private Equity Forbes's success extends beyond his role at Forterro. He has become a prominent figure in the private equity sector, where his leadership has been instrumental in closing significant deals that have reshaped the market. His work in this space not only highlights his expertise but also his ability to navigate and excel in an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity. As a Black Briton in a predominantly white industry, Forbes has faced challenges, including systemic racism. However, his ability to rise above these obstacles and excel has made him a role model for aspiring leaders from underrepresented backgrounds. A Commitment to Social Mobility In addition to his corporate achievements, Forbes is deeply committed to creating opportunities for others. Through the Forbes Family Group, a mentoring initiative he founded, he provides guidance and resources to individuals seeking to advance their careers. This program reflects his dedication to social mobility, helping people overcome barriers similar to those he once faced. Forbes's mentorship initiatives emphasize education, professional development, and networking, aiming to empower individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve their potential. His work in this area has been transformative, creating pathways for success and inspiring a new generation of leaders. A Legacy of Leadership and Inclusion Being named the most influential Black Briton is a testament to Dean Forbes's enduring impact. His leadership style, marked by empathy and a commitment to excellence, has earned him recognition as a trailblazer not only in business but also in the broader community. Forbes's story serves as an inspiring reminder of what is possible when talent, determination, and a commitment to making a difference come together. As he continues to lead Forterro and champion social mobility, Forbes is shaping a legacy that goes far beyond his professional accomplishments. He stands as a beacon of hope and progress, proving that diversity is not only a value to be celebrated but a cornerstone of success. [Photo: forbesfamilygroup.com]

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.