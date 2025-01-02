Deadly Terrorist Attack

[Photo: Octavio Jones/Reuters]
On New Years Day in New Orleans, Louisiana, Houston resident and suspect 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabar ran his pickup truck through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street. He killed at least 15 people and injured 30. The first victim to be identified was an 18-year-old woman from Mississippi. As the days go on, other victims are slowly being identified. The FBI is calling this an attack of terrorism and believe that Jabar did not act alone. After crashing his truck, he began shooting at the police. He was killed in a shootout with the police, two officers were injured but are in stable condition.
Jabar went around an area blocked off by police at around 3 am Wednesday morning. Bourbon Street is well known for New Years celebrations, many were gathered there before the Sugar Bowl. The college football game was postponed until Thursday. Potential bombs were found in the French Quarter in New Orleans, surveillance videos show a woman and three men putting them in various places. According to Vanity Fair Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said in a press conference, “This is not just an act of terrorism, this is evil.”
Jabar was born in Beaumont, Texas but was a long-time resident of Houston. He served in the United States military for 13 years working in human resources and information technology. He was sent to Afghanistan for a year while he served. There were guns and explosives found in his vehicle as well as an ISIS flag. ISIS also known as the Islamic State Group is a group of people who believe that acts of violence is the best way to take things over. ISIS has a mission to create a government based of their religion, their actions usually hurt innocent people.
The FBI and the Houston Police Department are investigating any potential links to the New Orleans terror attack in Houston. Jabar lived in a trailer park on the northside of Houston, on Wednesday roads were blocked off where he lived. Houston residents were asked to stay away from that area. “We have secured a perimeter in that area and are asking people to avoid the area.”
The victims of this evil attack where people of all ages and backgrounds, New Orleans officials are reviewing security measures to prevent future attacks. This attack is a reminder that communities must stick together and remain string in the time of crisis. The city of New Orleans is a living example of strength and resilience.