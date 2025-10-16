DBCC MOTOWN GALA

Get ready to groove at this year’s Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Motown Gala! Join us for an unforgettable night of music, celebration, and community impact on Thursday, December 18th.

Sponsorships and individual tickets are on sale now—don’t miss your chance to be part of the Motown magic!

If you are a DBCC member, contact us to receive your promotional discount code.

Sponsorship opportunities are available! Support our mission and gain exclusive recognition at one of Dallas’ most anticipated events.

Let’s make history together—Motown style!

For more information, contact tsolomon@dbcc.org or call us at (214) 702-6652.