White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Out After Five Days

WASHINGTON — Katie Zacharia is out as White House press secretary after five days in the job, an unusually brief tenure that leaves the Trump administration without a permanent chief spokesperson less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Reuters reported Friday that two U.S. officials said Zacharia had been fired. One official described her as having been “let go,” while another said she was “transitioning out” of the position. The Associated Press also reported that she was leaving the role, citing a person familiar with the personnel decision.

Zacharia began serving as press secretary Monday, Oct. 12, after President Donald Trump selected her to succeed Karoline Leavitt. She conducted her first White House briefing the following day.

Her first week brought scrutiny of both her performance and her professional background. Trump had described Zacharia as an attorney, and she said she had worked in international transactional law. Reuters said it could not locate records showing that the Pepperdine University law school graduate was admitted to practice law in any state or the District of Columbia. Zacharia acknowledged in a Thursday television interview that she did not pass the California bar examination.

A law degree alone does not authorize someone to practice law; admission to a state bar or another qualifying jurisdiction is generally required. The questions over Zacharia’s credentials quickly overshadowed the administration’s policy message during a critical election stretch.

Hours before reports of her departure, Trump told reporters outside the White House that he had advised Zacharia to reconsider whether the high-pressure position was right for her. He said he planned to speak with her again and later told Fox News that he was not rushing to name a replacement.

Neither the White House nor Zacharia immediately responded to Reuters’ request for comment about the reported firing. The administration had not announced who would handle regular press briefings or permanently take over the role as of Friday afternoon.

The press secretary serves as the president’s chief public spokesperson and leads the White House’s daily communications with journalists. Zacharia’s exit is believed to be the shortest tenure in the position’s history and comes as the administration seeks to present its record to voters before the midterms.

Further details, including whether Zacharia will move to another administration position and who will succeed her, remain pending.