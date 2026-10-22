West Texas DA Opens Forgery Probe Into Disputed LGBTQ Mailers

WEST TEXAS — A Republican district attorney has opened a criminal investigation into disputed pamphlets mailed to homes across Texas under the name of a recently formed transgender student organization, raising questions about who produced the material and whether it was designed to influence voters before the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Sarah Stogner, district attorney for Loving, Reeves and Ward counties, told The Texas Tribune on Thursday that her office is investigating the mailers as a potential forgery. No person or organization has been charged, and the origin of the pamphlets remains unknown.

The material was presented as a resource guide for LGBTQ students and carried the name of the Texas Transgender Student Union. Public records reviewed by the Tribune show that an entity using that name was formed as a Wyoming limited liability company in September. The return address listed on the mailer was a Houston-area post office box.

The pamphlets repeatedly referenced the Transgender Education Network of Texas, known as TENT. The advocacy organization said it did not create or distribute the material and believes its name and reputation were used without authorization.

A TENT spokesperson told the Tribune that the messages were distributed in a way intended to harm the group and create confusion among Texas voters. Attorney Mimi Marziani said the pamphlet borrowed the “look and feel” of TENT’s authentic materials while including information the organization does not support.

Stogner said the mailers appeared intended to anger voters and described the episode as evidence of a damaging political climate, regardless of whether investigators ultimately determine that a crime occurred. She said the scope of the inquiry could expand as more information becomes available.

The investigation follows requests from state Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, for Attorney General Ken Paxton to examine both the mailers and related text messages. In a second letter, Leach said he had received information suggesting that the communications might not have originated with the organization named as their source.

The case arrives during early voting and amid heightened concern about misleading political communications. It also illustrates how anonymous materials can place advocacy groups and vulnerable communities at risk before the public knows who paid for or produced them.

Investigators have not publicly identified a sender, financier or political campaign connected to the pamphlets. Stogner’s office has not announced a timetable for completing the inquiry.