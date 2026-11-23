The BWLC, a leadership and organizing hub for Black women’s organizations, advocates, and supporters representing over 19 million Black women across America, issued the following statement congratulating Speaker-Designate Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY):

“On behalf of the millions of Black women represented by our organizations, the Black Women’s Leadership Collective congratulates Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries. Nearly two decades after America elected its first Black president, Jeffries is poised to become the first Black Speaker of the House. This milestone is all the more meaningful because of the hard work and determination of millions of Black Americans who helped make it possible through historic voter turnout and victories up and down the ballot.

Jeffries steps into this role with a clear vision and a record of fighting to make people’s lives better. We celebrate this moment withpride and look forward to working with him and his leadership team to turn these historic electoral gains into lasting gains for our communities.

With an estimated 600,000 Black women economically sidelined, addressing the economic harm of the last two years must be an urgent priority. Behind that number are women struggling to find work, afford health care and keep a roof over their heads; families losing income; and communities losing economic ground. Our priorities include addressing immediate needs by protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering health care costs, reversing cuts to Medicaid and reinstating Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, while advancing a long-term agenda to restore and protect voting rights and fair representation, strengthen fair labor practices, universal healthcare, expand economic opportunity, ensure safe communities, reverse the damage caused by cuts to DEI, strengthen public education, invest in HBCUs and achieve pay equity. We are ready to work with Speaker-designate Jeffries and his team to deliver the relief our communities need and the opportunity to build a more secure future.”

About The Black Women’s Leadership Collective

The Black Women’s Leadership Collective is a leadership and organizing hub for Black women’s organizations, advocates, and supporters, utilizing the power of our collective efforts to support the nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. We are a collective of intergenerational, intersectional Black women leaders throughout the nation. Within our collective are organizational leaders, business leaders,political strategists, student leaders, faith leaders, tech leaders, labor leaders, pioneers in sports, music and entertainment, movement leaders and more.

To learn more about the Black Women’s Leadership Collective please visit www.Blackwomensleadershipcollective.org.