Texas Clears Massive Voter-Registration Backlog Before Early Voting

AUSTIN — Texas election officials say a massive backlog of voter-registration applications and updates has been cleared days before in-person early voting begins, easing an immediate concern while leaving unanswered questions about how the state software failure happened.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office and the Texas Association of County Election Officials said they were not aware of any county still processing delayed records, according to reporting published Thursday by The Associated Press. Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday, Oct. 19.

More than 500,000 voter-registration records were caught in the backlog, according to the Texas Tribune and Votebeat. A lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Texas and Move Texas Civic Fund placed the total closer to 600,000, but state officials have not released a final statewide count.

The delayed records originated with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s online driver’s-license portal. Texans can use that system to register to vote or update their voter information while renewing a license or changing an address. DPS has attributed the problem to a software change made in October 2025.

Some records remained unprocessed for more than a year before being sent to county election offices, which are responsible for reviewing applications and maintaining voter rolls. It was not immediately clear how many delayed records were new registrations and how many were updates to existing registrations.

County employees spent weeks working through the files while also preparing polling locations, equipment and staffing for the midterm election. Election administrators said problems with the state’s TEAM voter-registration system complicated the work.

The resolution addresses the most urgent operational issue, but it does not settle concerns about voters who may have believed they were registered after completing a DPS transaction. Election officials previously acknowledged that some people could have been unable to vote in the March primary or initially turned away because their registration or address update had not been processed.

The backlog also prompted bipartisan demands from state lawmakers for a fuller accounting of the failure. Questions remain about when state agencies first detected the problem, why it took months to notify counties and what safeguards will prevent another large group of records from being delayed.

Texas voters should still confirm their individual status before heading to the polls. The Secretary of State’s “Am I Registered?” portal allows voters to search by voter identification number, Texas driver’s-license number or name and county. Anyone whose information is missing or incorrect should contact the voter registrar in their county.

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.