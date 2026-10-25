Texans’ Late Rally Falls Short in 27–21 Overtime Loss to Giants

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans forced overtime with a touchdown in the final minute Sunday, but their comeback ended quickly when former Texans running back Devin Singletary broke free for the game-winning score in a 27–21 New York Giants victory.

The loss dropped Houston to 2–5 overall and 0–4 at home. New York improved to 4–2–1.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Xavier Hutchinson for a 3-yard touchdown with 52 seconds remaining in regulation, pulling Houston even at 21. But the Texans went three-and-out on their first overtime possession. The Giants then turned to their running game, and Singletary finished the contest with a 30-yard touchdown run.

The Associated Press game report carried by ESPN credited Singletary’s overtime run as the decisive play. The Giants’ Cam Skattebo also punished Houston on the ground, finishing with 124 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Stroud completed 17 of 28 passes for 153 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His other scoring pass went to tight end Isaiah Likely. Woody Marks led Houston’s rushing attack with 66 yards on 19 carries, but the offense produced only 237 total yards and struggled to sustain drives.

Houston kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn kept the Texans within reach by converting long field goals from 58 and 57 yards. Both kicks were critical in a game where Houston repeatedly had trouble finishing possessions.

New York quarterback J.J. McCarthy, making his first start for the Giants after a September trade, completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards. Wide receiver Malik Nabers caught seven passes for 111 yards as Houston’s secondary allowed several explosive gains.

A Houston Chronicle postgame analysis noted that the Texans’ defense missed tackles on Skattebo’s fourth-quarter touchdown and again during New York’s decisive overtime series. The Chronicle also reported that star receiver Nico Collins was held to two catches for six yards.

The defeat was especially painful because Houston had a chance to change the game’s momentum late. The defense gave the offense an opportunity to tie the score, and Stroud delivered, but the Texans could not gain a first down when overtime began.

Houston must now regroup after a second straight overtime game and a fourth home loss. With the season approaching its midpoint, the Texans face shrinking room for error in the AFC playoff race.

The featured image is an original illustration and does not depict the game, a specific player or official team equipment.