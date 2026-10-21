Social Security Updates 42 Million Records, Reviews 8.5 Million More

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration says it has updated tens of millions of identity records in the largest database cleanup in the agency’s 91-year history, with millions more files still under review.

In an Oct. 20 announcement, SSA said it added 17 million missing dates of death using its own systems and information from the State Department. The agency also updated about 25 million records that lacked citizenship information by using data from the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, service.

SSA said it is now correcting another 8.5 million records with inaccurate citizenship status and has added stronger internal controls intended to prevent future errors caused by manual data entry.

The agency described the work as corrections affecting nearly 15 percent of active Social Security numbers. SSA said its database covers approximately 330 million U.S. citizens and nearly 390 million total records.

“Accurate SSN records prevent fraud across federal programs and support the proper administration of benefits,” Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in the agency’s statement. He said federal and state agencies rely on Social Security records to confirm identities and prevent improper payments.

The announcement does not mean that 42 million people were improperly receiving Social Security payments. The records included missing death dates and citizenship information, and SSA did not disclose how many cases—if any—involved fraudulent benefits or improper payments. Reuters also reported that the cleanup is part of the administration’s broader effort to improve the integrity of benefits data.

The distinction matters for retirees, people with disabilities and survivors who depend on Social Security. A database correction can support more accurate identity checks across government programs, but SSA’s release did not announce a reduction in monthly benefits, a change in eligibility rules or any new action that beneficiaries must take.

The citizenship updates are especially significant because SAVE data is used by government agencies for eligibility and identity verification. SSA did not provide a state-by-state breakdown of the affected records or explain how people would be notified if an update to their file required additional documentation.

Beneficiaries concerned about their personal records can review their earnings history and benefit information through an official “my Social Security” account at SSA.gov. The agency warns the public to use official government channels and avoid callers or messages demanding payment or sensitive information.