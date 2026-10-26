Six Citizens Challenge White House Media Bans, Citing Public’s Right to Know

NEW YORK — Six Americans filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the Trump administration’s restrictions on White House press access, arguing that the policy harms not only journalists but also the public that depends on independent reporting about the federal government.

The case, Roth v. Trump, was filed Oct. 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint names President Donald Trump, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Secret Service Director Sean M. Curran and White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles as defendants in their official capacities.

The plaintiffs are human-rights advocate and Yale lecturer Kenneth Roth; journalists Daniel Froomkin and Benjamin Wittes; Yale historian Beverly Gage; New York City civics teacher Peter Schmidt-Nowara; and University of Pennsylvania student journalist Ethan Young. They say they rely on varied, independent White House reporting for teaching, scholarship, journalism and public advocacy.

Unlike earlier lawsuits brought by news organizations whose access was restricted, the new case advances a public-focused argument: that citizens have a First Amendment interest in receiving information gathered by an independent press. The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the administration’s policy unconstitutional and to issue a broad injunction barring viewpoint-based retaliation against news organizations covering the White House.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and Yale Law School’s Media Freedom & Information Access Clinic filed the action. “The White House cannot decide what information Americans receive by punishing critical reporting,” Knight deputy litigation director Katie Fallow said in announcing the case.

The complaint says the challenged policy has included restrictions involving The Associated Press, CNN, MS NOW and Politico, and alleges that other outlets have been threatened with similar action. The administration disputes the characterization. A White House spokesperson told The Washington Post that outlets it accuses of misinformation can still report from outside the White House.

The case follows an Oct. 13 federal court order blocking the White House from barring CNN, MS NOW and Politico from press facilities while their lawsuit continues. AFRAM News previously reported on the initial restrictions against those three outlets. The new action is broader because it is brought by news consumers and seeks protection extending beyond individual outlets.

No court has ruled on the merits of the new lawsuit. The filing opens another front in a growing legal dispute over whether government officials may limit access to press spaces based on the substance or perceived viewpoint of reporting. For communities that rely on news organizations to scrutinize decisions on civil rights, education, public safety and economic policy, the outcome could help define how directly the public’s right to know is protected.

Sources: The Associated Press; Knight First Amendment Institute; complaint filed in Roth v. Trump, No. 1:26-cv-09327 (S.D.N.Y.).