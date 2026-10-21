Pentagon Faces Class Action After Breach Exposed Data on 3 Million People

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Department is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over a personnel-system breach that exposed sensitive information tied to roughly 3 million people with military connections.

The complaint, filed Monday in federal court in Washington, accuses the department of failing to adequately secure records held by the Defense Manpower Data Center, or DMDC. Reuters reported Wednesday that the two named plaintiffs—a current Marine and a former Marine—seek to represent more than 3 million service members and are requesting damages exceeding $5 million.

The lawsuit alleges that a vulnerability in a personnel-records file-sharing system allowed unauthorized access to unencrypted information, including Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other military personnel data. Those claims have not been decided by a court.

The breach itself was publicly confirmed in September. A defense official told ABC News that it affected 2.76 million living people and approximately 294,000 deceased individuals. The official said unauthorized users accessed a DMDC system between October 2025 and July 2026 and that the vulnerability was corrected after it was discovered.

The compromised information varied by person but included Social Security numbers and details about jobs held by military and civilian personnel, according to the reporting. DMDC maintains records connected to active-duty and reserve troops, veterans, retirees, civilian employees, contractors and military family members.

A defense official said in September that investigators had not found evidence that the exposed information had been misused. The newly filed lawsuit, however, argues that affected individuals face continuing risks of identity theft, fraud and targeted scams because Social Security numbers and birth dates cannot simply be replaced like passwords.

The Pentagon and attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment Wednesday. The case is Tristyn Edwards et al. v. U.S. Department of War, No. 1:26-cv-03667, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

For service members, veterans and military families, the case turns a major cybersecurity incident into a legal test of how the federal government must protect personnel records and compensate people when those safeguards allegedly fail.

People who receive a breach notice should follow instructions through verified government correspondence, monitor credit reports and financial accounts, and be cautious of unexpected calls, texts or emails seeking Social Security numbers, passwords or payment. A breach notice does not require anyone to pay a caller to receive identity-protection services.