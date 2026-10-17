Mississippi Police Department Agrees to Reforms After DOJ Finds Black Residents Targeted

LEXINGTON, Miss. — The City of Lexington and its police department have agreed to sweeping reforms after a federal civil-rights investigation found a pattern of unlawful policing that disproportionately harmed Black residents.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the out-of-court settlement Friday, October 16. Lexington is a small, majority-Black city about 65 miles north of Jackson.

Federal investigators concluded in 2024 that the Lexington Police Department used excessive force, conducted unlawful stops and arrests, jailed people who could not afford fines, retaliated against critics and discriminated against Black people. The earlier Justice Department report found that Black residents were 17.6 times more likely to be arrested than white residents in 2023.

Under the signed settlement agreement, Lexington police must change policies governing fines, bail, stops, searches, arrests and use of force. The city must also provide training, improve documentation and allow federal officials access to records needed to measure compliance.

Unlawful warrants and fines must be addressed

The agreement requires an individualized review of a person’s ability to pay before certain new fines or fees can be imposed. People held on secured bail generally must receive an individualized bail hearing within 48 hours or be considered for release under Mississippi law.

Lexington must also ask the court to dismiss warrants based on unlawfully imposed fines and fees and move to expunge convictions that resulted from those improper fines.

The Associated Press reported that the city court had issued unpaid-fine warrants for more than 650 people — roughly half the city’s population — according to the 2024 federal findings. The Justice Department also found that Lexington police made one arrest for every four residents between 2022 and 2024, more than 10 times Mississippi’s per-capita arrest rate.

The new agreement prohibits quotas or incentive systems tied to stops, warnings, citations, arrests or enforcement revenue. Officers must document the reason and legal basis for stops and searches, and the department must create a formal system for reviewing uses of force.

Three years of federal oversight

The settlement is scheduled to remain in effect for three years. The Justice Department may use consultants, inspect facilities and review databases containing information about body-camera footage, arrests, citations and uses of force. Lexington carries the responsibility of showing that it has substantially complied with the agreement.

If federal officials find a violation, the city will generally have 30 days to correct it. The Justice Department may seek enforcement in federal court if deficiencies are not resolved.

In its October 16 announcement, the Justice Department said the reforms are intended to correct the practices identified during its investigation while strengthening public trust. AP reported that city and police officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The settlement does not erase the experiences described by Lexington residents, but it creates enforceable benchmarks covering the practices at the center of the federal investigation. For a majority-Black community that spent years raising concerns about arrests, fines and police power, the next test will be whether the reforms produce measurable change.