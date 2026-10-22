Hakeem Jeffries Nears Historic Chance to Become First Black House Speaker

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says his party is “on the verge” of winning control of the U.S. House, a result that could put him in position to become the first Black Speaker in American history.

The milestone is not guaranteed. Voters will determine control of the chamber in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and the next House will formally elect its speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. But with Republicans defending a narrow majority, the contest has placed Jeffries closer than any Black lawmaker has come to holding one of the federal government’s most powerful posts.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Jeffries has campaigned in more than 50 cities as Democrats work to capture competitive districts across the country. If the party wins the majority and its members nominate him, he would still need the votes of a majority of lawmakers voting for a named candidate on the House floor.

Jeffries, a New York congressman, already made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of Congress. As Democratic leader, he has emphasized affordability, health care and oversight of the Trump administration as priorities for a potential new majority.

A separate AP report on Democrats’ proposed first-100-days agenda said the party plans to focus on lowering household costs, restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits, reversing Medicaid cuts and increasing government accountability. The details would depend on the final election results and the balance of power in the Senate and White House.

The speakership carries authority well beyond presiding over debate. The speaker shapes the House agenda, influences committee leadership and determines which legislation reaches the floor. The office also stands second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president.

The historic possibility has particular significance for Black Americans, whose political representation in Congress has grown from the Reconstruction era to today but has never included the House’s top elected officer. Jeffries’ path also reflects the expanding influence of the Congressional Black Caucus within the Democratic coalition.

Still, the outcome rests first with voters. Reuters’ guide to the 2026 midterms notes that every House seat is on the ballot, making control of the chamber a district-by-district contest. A Democratic victory would open the door to history; the speaker vote would determine whether Jeffries walks through it.