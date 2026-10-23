Fort Bend Tax Assessor-Collector Indicted in Alleged Payroll Fraud Scheme

HOUSTON — Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Patrice Turner and two other people have been indicted on federal charges alleging they used county payroll funds to pay for work that was not performed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The nine-count indictment, unsealed Thursday, Oct. 22, charges Turner, 65, of Richmond; Shemerrylyn Regina Fields, 47, of Rosharon; and Victor Calvin Ewing, 69, of Houston. The charges include conspiracy, theft involving programs that receive federal funds and wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors allege Turner directed a scheme from about September 2023 through September 2025. According to the indictment, Fields and another person were hired as deputy tax clerks but provided care for Turner’s elderly mother during county work hours while remotely clocking in and out as county employees.

The indictment also alleges Turner hired Ewing as a full-time department coordinator even though he already worked full time for a company in Chicago and did not perform legitimate work for the county office. Prosecutors say Ewing agreed to transfer part of his county pay to Turner and made at least one transfer through Cash App after receiving a payroll deposit.

Investigators further allege the defendants submitted false time records and maintained county computer access to make the jobs appear legitimate. The indictment lists six payroll transfers underlying the wire-fraud counts, with individual deposits ranging from about $1,279 to $2,289.

The Justice Department said Turner and Fields were arrested in the Houston area and Ewing was arrested in Chicago. The FBI’s Houston Field Office and the Texas Rangers investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Ferko and Rodolfo Ramirez are prosecuting it.

Each wire-fraud count carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in federal prison if there is a conviction. The federal-program theft charge carries up to 10 years, while conspiracy carries up to five years. Each charge also carries a possible fine of up to $250,000. Sentences, if any, are determined by a judge under federal law and sentencing guidelines.

The allegations arrive as Fort Bend County, one of the nation’s most diverse large counties, is conducting early voting for the Nov. 3 election. Turner, a Democrat, was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024.

The Justice Department’s Oct. 22 announcement and the federal indictment provide the government’s account of the case. The Texas Tribune reported that Turner could not immediately be reached for comment and that her office did not respond to a request for comment.

An indictment is an accusation, not evidence of guilt. Turner, Fields and Ewing are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.