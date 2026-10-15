Black Panther Party Marks 60 Years as Oakland Honors Its Community Legacy

OAKLAND, Calif. — Sixty years after Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale founded the Black Panther Party, former members, organizers and community leaders are gathering in Oakland to mark an anniversary that reaches far beyond the movement’s familiar berets and raised-fist imagery.

The Black Panther Party was founded on Oct. 15, 1966, as the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense. Anniversary events scheduled in Oakland from Thursday through Sunday include a reunion, conference, cultural programs and a gala, according to the official 60th-anniversary reunion site.

The commemoration comes as former members emphasize a history that included free breakfast programs for children, community health clinics, sickle-cell anemia screening, legal assistance and adult education. The Associated Press reported Thursday that organizers want the anniversary to highlight those programs and their continuing influence on efforts to address poverty and unequal access to health care.

Newton and Seale met at Merritt College in Oakland and built the organization around a 10-point platform calling for employment, decent housing, education, justice and an end to police brutality. The National Archives says the two men developed that platform after canvassing residents about the problems confronting their community.

The party also advocated armed self-defense, a position that made it one of the most controversial organizations of the Black Power era. It faced aggressive surveillance and disruption by the FBI’s COINTELPRO program as well as pressure from state and local law enforcement. At the same time, its community “survival programs” became a central part of its work and helped shape how later organizations combined political advocacy with direct services.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture describes the Panthers’ programs as providing food, clothing and transportation. The National Archives also documents the party’s breakfast, health-screening, legal-aid and education initiatives.

That legacy remains visible in Seattle, where a medical clinic created through the local Panther chapter’s organizing continues to serve patients. The AP reports that the clinic, now known as the Carolyn Downs Family Medical Center, is the only one of 13 original Panther-founded health clinics still operating.

Although the national organization declined during the 1970s, the movement’s influence remains part of debates over community health, food security, policing, political power and Black self-determination. The Oakland anniversary offers a chance to examine the full record: the party’s revolutionary politics, government repression, internal struggles and the practical community programs that continue to shape its public legacy.

For a new generation, the 60th anniversary is not only a remembrance of a historic organization. It is also a reminder that some of the Panthers’ most durable work began with basic questions about whether children were fed, families could obtain medical care and Black communities had the power to organize around their own needs.