Alief ISD Enrollment Drops 21%, Putting Campus Consolidation on the Table

HOUSTON — Alief Independent School District is considering campus mergers, boundary changes and possible school closures after enrollment fell nearly 21% over eight years, leaving several schools well below capacity.

District data presented at a community meeting Thursday showed enrollment declined from 46,431 students in the 2017-18 school year to 36,764 in 2025-26 — a loss of 9,667 students. Eleven of Alief’s 24 elementary schools are operating at less than half capacity, while three intermediate schools and three middle schools are below 60% capacity.

No campus has been selected for closure, and district leaders stressed that no final decision has been made. The options under review include combining campuses, redrawing attendance zones, reorganizing grade levels, repurposing buildings and expanding specialized academic programs to attract families.

The district’s school-optimization process includes six community meetings in October and November. Officials plan to use that feedback while developing proposals in January, followed by a presentation to the Alief school board in February 2027.

Superintendent Anthony Mays said the district wants to hear from families, educators, students and community residents before recommending changes. He also said transportation would be provided to affected families if trustees ultimately approve any campus closures.

Why enrollment is falling

District officials identified several pressures behind the long decline, including growing charter-school enrollment, higher living costs, families moving, homeschooling, virtual education and registration problems. According to data cited by the Houston Chronicle, enrollment at charter schools located within Alief ISD’s boundaries increased nearly 40% during the same period.

Immigration fears are also part of the community discussion. Alief serves families who speak more than 100 languages and dialects, and the district’s emergent bilingual enrollment fell 6% during the 2025-26 school year. Parents and staff told the Chronicle that some families have expressed anxiety about immigration enforcement near schools. District officials did not say that immigration concerns alone caused the broader enrollment decline.

Alief has already stepped up efforts to reconnect with families. In September, the district and Groundwork Outreach announced a door-to-door effort to find out why more than 1,100 expected students had not completed enrollment or attended the first week of school. Some families reported transferring to charter schools or choosing homeschooling, while others needed help completing registration.

What families are watching

Parents have raised concerns about longer trips to school, access to career and technical education, services for students with disabilities and the effect campus changes could have on neighborhood ties. Some have suggested moving fifth grade back to elementary campuses and sixth grade to middle schools as an alternative to closing schools.

Alief is not alone. Houston, Fort Bend, Spring Branch and other area districts have also confronted enrollment losses and underused buildings. For Alief families, however, the next several months will determine whether the district can reduce operating costs while preserving access to programs and keeping students connected to their communities.

Residents can follow district announcements and meeting information through Alief ISD’s official website.