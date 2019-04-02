The Legacy
By Rebecca S. Jones “The more land and wealth one owns, the more security one has and the more independent he will be.” – The John Riley Sadberry Philosophy HOUSTON – From this philosophy, John Riley Sadberry built an empire dating back to over a century ago. For he went from slavery to sharecropping; from
Living Legend-Myrtis Dightman
Admired cowboy and pioneer in bull riding, Myrtis Dightman was born on May 7, 1935, in Crockett, Texas. Dightman grew up on a ranch with his siblings. As he grew older, he left school to work on the ranch. His first introduction to the Prairie View Trailride was in 1957 and in 1958-1960, he worked
Changing Lives
HOUSTON – Just because you have a rough beginning, those events don’t dictate how the rest of your life will go. Justin Chappell is the epitome of this statement, as he was in and out of trouble during his childhood. He didn’t receive the discipline he needed due to the separation of his parents and
Mary Allen Museum
The Mary Allen Museum of African-American Art and History Board of Directors will be hosting its 2ndAnnual Mary Allen Founders Day Celebration on February 16 at Good Shepherd Fellowship Church located at 401 South 7thSt., Crockett 75835, starting at 1:00p.m.
History of the Black Press
The chief issue for the African-American at that time hinged on combating the vices of slavery and oppression. Blackpast.org indicates the publication featured, “Editorials deriding slavery, racial discrimination and other injustices against African-Americans.”
A New Era with Daphne Reid
During a recent interview with the fames actress she shared a few details with me regarding her latest project, the upcoming mini-series Jacqueline and Jilly. The series began airing December 6, on the Urban Movie Channel and will run with new episodes weekly through January 10th, 2019.
The Cost of Freedom
It is my understanding that in 2010 a group of fossils (social conservatives) were attempting to revise United States and Texas History by treacherously omitting and changing straight lines into winding and meandering figure eights.
Music Matters
Does music impact your life? You may not realize it, but music is a powerful resource that you can benefit from. I’m going to inform you on how music can affect your mood, emotions and everyday life.Depending on what genre of music you’re listening to, your mood can change.
The “One-Drop” Rule
According to King Solomon, the third king of Israel, “there is nothing new under the sun,” as recorded in Ecclesiastes 1:9. “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.”
Malcolm X – Great Freedom Fighter’s Words Still Influence Us
The impact of his words of hope and deeds are still evident decades later as Black America still works through and strives to overcome 400 years of slavery and 149 years of discrimination, segregation and the spirit of racism that continues to churn in the hearts of some in White America who continue to pass the poison cup from generation to generation.