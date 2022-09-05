(Houston, TX) -While some parts of the United States have been experiencing drought, other parts have been under water. Congressman Al Green took action along with Mayor Turner by ensuring Mississippi has access to clean water. “Access to safe drinking water is a basic necessity that should be available to all. Today, however, our fellow Americans two states over in Jackson, Mississippi do not have access. Their water supply is contaminated and poses a severe hazard to all residents who attempt to use it for essential needs such as drinking, cooking, or bathing. Additionally, some areas in the city have low water pressure or a complete lack of running water, rendering schools and businesses inoperable,” Congressman Al Green said. “

He further stated, “Here in Houston, we know what it’s like to weather crises such as flooding and torrential rain necessitating critical relief supplies. But we also know how to love our neighbors during times of grave need. As such, I am honored to stand with Mayor Turner and the many others who are working hard to help our brothers and sisters in Jackson, Mississippi during this challenging time. At the national level, Congress allocated $15 billion through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021 to replace the lead pipes which contaminate America’s drinking water. However, more must be done. I am especially grateful to all Houstonians who demonstrated support and compassion today by coming out to donate water, an elixir of life. We must continue to stand in unity. We’re all in this together.”