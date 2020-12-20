Confusion is not of God!

Share this article



“Birds of a feather flock together.” GOP, Christian Right Evangelicals, and Trump Loyalists are carnally like-minded, and therefore, voted for White Privilege because the devil has confused their minds. Thus, their thinking is not of God, because: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:” Therefore, you cannot obtain a clean thing out of an unclean thing; only at the Cross through the Blood of Jesus Christ. The Word of God is inclusive, because: “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” America, let’s come together as “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all, because “God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.”

Unfortunately, the actions of Trump voters clearly indicate that they do not believe in the Word of God as preached by Jesus: “Sermon On The Mount” known as the Beatitudes; spiritually meaning be of this attitude, because attitude determines spiritual mindset and quality of COMMUNAL LIFE: “Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness for they shall be filled. Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

These Beatitudes we must not only know, but spiritually be willing to live by in order to become what The Preamble to the U. S. Constitution declares: “One Nation Under God…” Trump became President by promoting a “White-Racist-Lie”. Unfortunately most Caucasians wanted to believe the white lie, because Obama was Black. Yet, in spite of all of the white lies the Obamas lived a godly exemplary family lifestyle. What an example! Trump instead of focusing his Presidential-leadership attention on COVID-19, he is still seeking to discredit the Obama Presidential legacy as well as Biden’s 2020 Presidential-election-victory over the hell, and damnation he has selfishly-created by seeking to discredit the votes of Black Americans.

Trump, GOP Loyalists, and Christian Right Evangelicals have shredded the Constitution and utilizing it for toilet purposes. Trump has exposed America’s original sin (slavery). Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP are in spiritual trouble with GOD through both their words and deeds. These words of inspiration by the Gospel Writer Paul makes it clear: “For I say through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think: but to think soberly, according as God hath dealth to every man a measure of faith.” (Romans 12: 3). Selah.