The holiday shopping season is here, and corporate retailers are eager to take advantage of Black consumer’s buying power which was projected to reach approximately $2.1 trillion this year according to data from Nielsen. For the last twelve years, the iconic Shrine of the Black Madonna Event and Cultural Center has hosted the monthly Original Buy Black Marketplace to encourage Black consumers to fellowship and spend their money with local Black entrepreneurs.

“We wanted to bring awareness to the community that we must put our money back into our own entrepreneurs and businesses,” said Ms. Nailah Nelson, director of the cultural center, in an interview with AFRAM News & Issues. “So every month for twelve years we’ve been hosting the Buy Black Marketplace. This is not a marketplace of entertainment but instead when people come they walk through the venue with the intention to invest in our businesses, invest in an entrepreneur and circulate our dollars with one another,” she said.

Every first Saturday, business owners pack the inside and outside grounds of the Shrine of the Black Madonna Event and Cultural Center to showcase their products in fashion, accessories, art, beauty, handcrafts, food, books and more. “Many of the vendors who started with us at the marketplace eventually went on to own a brick and mortar. Along with giving vendors the opportunity to display their products and services, we have also educated them on economic development in our small business workshops,” said Ms. Nelson.

Disaster and injustice gives birth to marketplace When discussing how the idea for the Buy Black Marketplace came about, Ms. Nelson recounted how the cultural center was severely damaged by Hurricane Ike in 2008; resulting in the loss of over $1.5 million in treasured artifacts and books. “We led an insurance claim, we went into mediation and only got a premium back which was just enough to restore the building. It was like a blank canvas with nothing in it so we had to reinvent ourselves. We didn’t have anything to sale but we had space to give small Black businesses an opportunity to come together and showcase their products,” she said.

In the aftermath of the 2014 murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and the 2015 call of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan for Black people to redistribute the pain through economic withdrawal from corporate giants, the Buy Black Marketplace came to birth. “ e marketplace was in response to the injustices and the buy Black movement that was growing at that time. We were withholding our dollars while supporting our own businesses,” said Ms. Nelson.

Along with the monthly marketplace, the Shrine hosts a yearly two-day Super Black Weekend on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to invite the community to shop with Black-owned brands. This year’s event will be hosted on November 27 and 28 at 11am – 4pm at 5309 Martin Luther King Blvd. While shopping, visitors are also encouraged to tour the African Holocaust Museum and the Black inventors exhibit.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the support from the vendors and the community. We could not do this marketplace without you. We pray that we will continue to support one another. It has been a beautiful e ffort. We want to pass on a legacy to our children of what can be done when we unite and support our own,” said Ms. Nelson. For more information on how to become a vendor and support the Buy Black Marketplace, visit TheBuyBlackMarketplace.com and follow the Shrine’s Instagram and Facebook pages.