Commissioner Ellis, Briones Issue Statement on Porscha Brown’s Appointment to Lead Managed Assigned Counsel (MAC) Program

As co-chairs of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s Indigent Defense Committee, we are proud to announce Porscha Brown as the new Executive Director of the Managed Assigned Counsel (MAC) Program. This appointment is another step toward a fairer justice system that better serves everyone and reaffirms Harris County’s commitment to equal access to quality legal representation regardless of income.

Ms. Brown brings deep experience to this role, having served as Assistant Chief Public Defender in Harris County, an integral member of the MAC Advisory Board, and years of service in public defense work across Texas. Ms. Brown’s passion for justice, dedication to supporting attorneys, and extensive leadership experience make her exceptionally qualified to guide MAC.

MAC programs play a critical role in ensuring high-quality legal representation for individuals who cannot afford private counsel in Harris County’s criminal misdemeanor courts. By centrally managing attorney appointments, providing training, and offering holistic support services such as investigators and social workers, MAC strengthens oversight, accountability, and the overall effectiveness of Harris County’s indigent defense system.

With Ms. Brown at the helm of MAC, we will advance a stronger indigent defense system, one that protects rights and enhances fairness across our county courts.

