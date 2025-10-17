Event Promo
October 18, 2025
Hispanic News
RS Deer Ranch
Donate
Media Kit

MENU

Paper Locations

Contact Office

Promote Events

Hispanic News
Media Kit

Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of The Million Man March

Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of The Million Man March

Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of The Million Man March | Friday 17 October 2025 | 6:00pm (PT)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81604024365?pwd=kZBbKJwPKxzkC7WBP0AnBZakyrdazw.1

Meeting ID: 816 0402 4365

Passcode: 570679

Black and World News Forum Participants

use

Zoom Numbers Below

Phone one-tap:

+16694449171,,81604024365#,,,,*570679# US

+16699006833,,81604024365#,,,,*570679# US (San Jose)

Join via audio:

+1 669 444 9171 US +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 719 359 4580 US +1 253 205 0468 US

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 386 347 5053 US +1 507 473 4847 US

+1 564 217 2000 US +1 646 931 3860 US

+1 689 278 1000 US +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 305 224 1968 US +1 309 205 3325 US

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 360 209 5623 US

Webinar ID: 816 0402 4365

Passcode: 570679

International numbers available:Â https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb1kA46hvv

www.AfricanAmericanCulturalCenter-LA.org

Email:Â Â info@africanamericanculturalcenter-la.org

Â |Â Â Please Contribute to Our Continuing Work.Â |

Asante (Thank you).Â PayPalÂ 

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
Â 
*Â indicates required
Search