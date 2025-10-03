COLLEGE OR CONVERSION?

This is the controversial truth: colleges are no longer just producing graduates, they are producing mindsets. And the data shows white students are far more likely than Black students to leave with resentment toward equity programs. That resentment doesn’t stay on campus — it follows them into workplaces, voting booths, and neighborhoods. For the African American community, the stakes could not be higher. If white students are being taught to see diversity as the problem, then the fight for racial progress isn’t just under attack in politics — it’s being undermined in the very classrooms that once promised change.

The question is simple, and urgent: when it comes to race, are col- leges educating young Americans, or are they converting them into a new generation that sees equality as the enemy?