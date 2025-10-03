COLLEGE OR CONVERSION?

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
For years, parents believed sending their kids to col- lege meant sending them to a place of higher learning. But new data suggests campuses are becoming something else entirely — polarized echo chambers where students are pushed into hardened world- views before they even graduate. For African American families, the fear isn’t just what Black students face, but what white students are being taught about race, diversity, and equality.
A 2025 Inside Higher Ed study revealed that stu- dents now choose colleges based on political lean- ings, avoiding institutions that don’t match their ideology. Researchers found students were even will- ing to pay more to avoid schools where their views would be in the minority. Higher education, instead of breaking down barriers, is sorting students into political tribes.
This shift shows up most clearly in attitudes toward race. A Pew Research Center survey in 2023 found that 57 percent of white students at conservative colleges believe diversity programs “go too far,” compared with just 19 percent of Black students. Meanwhile, a Gallup poll reported that 42 percent of white students nationwide believe campus discussions on race create “more tension than they solve,” while only 14 percent of Black students agreed.
The numbers expose a dangerous divide: white students are leaving campuses more skeptical of equity efforts, while Black students see them as essential. Adding fuel to the fire are outside groups like Turning Point USA (TPUSA), founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk. The group became infamous for its Professor Watchlist, a site that names faculty accused of spreading “leftist propaganda.” In practice, many of those professors taught African American history or racial equity.
In Illinois, nearly 50 instructors landed on the list, and some reported receiving threats after being targeted. Black professors across the country have said being listed came with harassment and intimidation. Critics argue that TPUSA isn’t protecting free speech — it’s weaponizing campuses by turning white students against conversations about race. Instead of teaching critical think- ing, the group teaches suspicion: that diversity programs are unfair, that racial justice is a scam, and that professors who teach about systemic racism are enemies of America.
The 2025 College Free Speech Rankings, based on nearly 59,000 student responses, backs up how toxic things have be- come. Students reported record levels of self-censorship. Many said race was one of the hardest topics to discuss openly, with Black students feeling dismissed and white students complaining that diversity programs made them uncomfortable. Researchers warned that rather than creating dialogue, campuses were driving students deeper into silence and division.
This is the controversial truth: colleges are no longer just producing graduates, they are producing mindsets. And the data shows white students are far more likely than Black students to leave with resentment toward equity programs. That resentment doesn’t stay on campus — it follows them into workplaces, voting booths, and neighborhoods. For the African American community, the stakes could not be higher. If white students are being taught to see diversity as the problem, then the fight for racial progress isn’t just under attack in politics — it’s being undermined in the very classrooms that once promised change.
The question is simple, and urgent: when it comes to race, are col- leges educating young Americans, or are they converting them into a new generation that sees equality as the enemy?