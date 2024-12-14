Home

>

National CLOSING AFTER 30 YEARS aframnews



in National By: Chloé Richards In the heart of the Acres Homes community, Mrs. Shirley Ann Malonson has spent the past 30 years building more than just a business. Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers, the largest Black-owned gift shop in the United States, has been a place for Black culture, art, and history. Now, at 87 years old, Mrs. Malonson plans to close the doors of her beloved gift shop, a place that has become a cultural landmark locally and nationally. The shop is filled with figurines by renowned artists like Thomas Blackshear, Martha Holcombe, and Annie Lee. There are also soapstone pieces from the African continent. These pieces celebrate Black life, showing details of the beauty and complexity of African American culture. Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers began as a way for Mrs. Malonson to stay active after retiring in 1992, following a 34 year career. She opened the business in 1994. “After I retired, I said, ‘I’m going to have to do something,’” she said. The shop’s legacy is deeply rooted in a history where Black people were often excluded from property owner- ship and entrepreneurship. Yet, Mrs. Malonson beat those odds, creating a space that not only provided a livelihood but also celebrated African American art and culture. Starting in a small office, Mrs. Malonson has grown her business into a 6,500-square- foot space on the property that she owns. Becoming an example of Black excellence, the choice of Acres Homes, a historically Black neighbor- hood in Houston, was deliberate. “No businesses were out here,” she said. “Now, I’m the only gift shop still standing.” Owning property and run- ning a successful business has always been important for building wealth, but in the past, Black Americans faced many obstacles. They dealt with unfair lending practices, areas where they weren’t allowed to live, and even violence to stop them from owning land. Despite these challenges, Mrs. Malonson worked hard, started her business, and has kept it going strong for 30 years. Her commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience set Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers apart. She greets every visitor personally, using “Mr.” and “Mrs.” as a sign of respect, a practice she adopted because Black people were often denied that right in the past. “It takes training for customer experience, knowing who made something, where it comes from,” she said. “Being able to give customers recommendations is important to me.” From the small details of expensive pieces to accessible trinkets like calendars and magnets, every item reflected December 13, 2024 the richness of African American heritage. “The more expensive pieces mean you are paying for the details,” she said. “Skin color, hair details, eyes. It’s all about the representation.” Customers like Bettie Beasley, who has shopped at Shirley Ann’s Kollectables for 25 years, see the store as more than a place to buy items. “Black-owned businesses like this are important for heritage and culture,” Beasley said. Introduced to the store through a coworker, Beasley became a loyal customer, purchasing 10 to 12 calendars each year as gifts. During the pandemic, she developed a deeper connection with Mrs. Malonson, often visiting the store for conversation and community. “It was my favorite place to be,” Beasley said. Running a business on this scale wasn’t without its challenges. “The planning and thinking of it, I did not want it to go down quickly or fail,” Malonson said. Manufacturers would question Mrs. Malonson about her decision to focus exclusively on Black figurines, “They would ask me, ‘Why do you only want Black figurines?’” She said, “Because I want what represents me.” Figurines have a long his- tory, dating back centuries, but Black representation is a relatively recent development. For much of American his- tory, figurines depicting Black people were either caricatures or racist stereotypes. Artists like Blackshear have changed the narrative, creating works that honor Black identity and experience. Customers have traveled from across the country to visit Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers, and Mrs. Malonson has hosted signings with many of the artists whose work she carries. These events have turned her shop into more than a retail space, but a place where Black art is celebrated and preserved. As she prepares to close the shop, Mrs. Malonson is considering her next chapter, possibly “doing something at her family-owned ranch,” she said. For customers like Ms. Beasley, the closure is bitter- sweet. “I’m sad to see it go,” Beasley said. Though the shop’s doors will close eventually, its legacy will be a testament to what Black people can achieve, even in the face of systemic obstacles. Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers is more than a gift shop. It is a celebration of his- tory, culture, and the power of Black ownership and community. Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers is located at 6130 Wheatley St, Houston, TX, 77091, in the heart of the Acres Homes community. Visit before it closes its doors after 30 years of serving the community. Latest Articles Political Party Gangsterism Congressman Al Green Questions Witnesses on AI’s Threat to Jobs and the Risk of Racial Bias Lone Star College System announces next LSC-University Park president NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.