CLOSING AFTER 30 YEARS

By: Chloé Richards
In the heart of the Acres Homes community, Mrs. Shirley Ann Malonson has spent the past 30 years building more than just a business. Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers, the largest Black-owned gift shop in the United States, has been a place for Black culture, art, and history. Now, at 87 years old, Mrs. Malonson plans to close the doors of her beloved gift shop, a place that has become a cultural landmark locally and nationally. The shop is filled with figurines by renowned artists like Thomas Blackshear, Martha Holcombe, and Annie Lee. There are also soapstone pieces from the African continent. These pieces celebrate Black life, showing details of the beauty and complexity of African American culture.
Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers began as a way for Mrs. Malonson to stay active after retiring in 1992, following a 34 year career. She opened the business in 1994. “After I retired, I said, ‘I’m going to have to do something,’” she said. The shop’s legacy is deeply rooted in a history where Black people were often excluded from property owner- ship and entrepreneurship. Yet, Mrs. Malonson beat those odds, creating a space that not only provided a livelihood but also celebrated African American art and culture.
Starting in a small office, Mrs. Malonson has grown her business into a 6,500-square- foot space on the property that she owns. Becoming an example of Black excellence, the choice of Acres Homes, a historically Black neighbor- hood in Houston, was deliberate. “No businesses were out here,” she said. “Now, I’m the only gift shop still standing.”
Owning property and run- ning a successful business has always been important for building wealth, but in the past, Black Americans faced many obstacles. They dealt with unfair lending practices, areas where they weren’t allowed to live, and even violence to stop them from owning land. Despite these challenges, Mrs. Malonson worked hard, started her business, and has kept it going strong for 30 years.
Her commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience set Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers apart. She greets every visitor personally, using “Mr.” and “Mrs.” as a sign of respect, a practice she adopted because Black people were often denied that right in the past. “It takes training for customer experience, knowing who made something, where it comes from,” she said. “Being able to give customers recommendations is important to me.”
From the small details of expensive pieces to accessible trinkets like calendars and magnets, every item reflected December 13, 2024 the richness of African American heritage. “The more expensive pieces mean you are paying for the details,” she said. “Skin color, hair details, eyes. It’s all about the representation.” Customers like Bettie Beasley, who has shopped at Shirley Ann’s Kollectables for 25 years, see the store as more than a place to buy items. “Black-owned businesses like this are important for heritage and culture,” Beasley said.
Introduced to the store through a coworker, Beasley became a loyal customer, purchasing 10 to 12 calendars each year as gifts. During the pandemic, she developed a deeper connection with Mrs. Malonson, often visiting the store for conversation and community. “It was my favorite place to be,” Beasley said. Running a business on this scale wasn’t without its challenges. “The planning and thinking of it, I did not want it to go down quickly or fail,” Malonson said. Manufacturers would question Mrs. Malonson about her decision to focus exclusively on Black figurines, “They would ask me, ‘Why do you only want Black figurines?’” She said, “Because I want what represents me.”
Figurines have a long his- tory, dating back centuries, but Black representation is a relatively recent development. For much of American his- tory, figurines depicting Black people were either caricatures or racist stereotypes. Artists like Blackshear have changed the narrative, creating works that honor Black identity and experience. Customers have traveled from across the country to visit Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers, and Mrs. Malonson has hosted signings with many of the artists whose work she carries. These events have turned her shop into more than a retail space, but a place where Black art is celebrated and preserved.
As she prepares to close the shop, Mrs. Malonson is considering her next chapter, possibly “doing something at her family-owned ranch,” she said. For customers like Ms. Beasley, the closure is bitter- sweet. “I’m sad to see it go,” Beasley said.
Though the shop’s doors will close eventually, its legacy will be a testament to what Black people can achieve, even in the face of systemic obstacles. Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers is more than a gift shop. It is a celebration of his- tory, culture, and the power of Black ownership and community.
Shirley Ann’s Kollectibles and Flowers is located at 6130 Wheatley St, Houston, TX, 77091, in the heart of the Acres Homes community. Visit before it closes its doors after 30 years of serving the community.