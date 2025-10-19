CLIFFORD WARD FEB 3, 1946 – OCT 5, 2025

Mr. Ward, 79, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2025 in Houston, Texas surrounded by his family. Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time. Clifford Ward of Houston, Texas was loved by everyone. As we bid farewell to this cherished soul, solace is taken in the memories held dear — the laughter shared, the wisdom imparted, the moments of quiet reflection in their presence. Though Clifford may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on in the echoes of his kindness, the warmth of his embrace, and the light of his enduring love. He will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, steady strength, and sense of humor. Throughout his life he touched the hearts of many through his work, generosity, and deep love for his family. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, integrity, and resilience.

His presence will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.